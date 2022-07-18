John Wesley Cox, age 54, of Duff

Mr. Larry Bruce Phillips, Jr., age 43 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a Brick & Block Mason. Bruce enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. Preceded in death by Grandfather, L.H. Phillips, and Step-Father, Marvin Ivey. Survivors: Son,...
John Jefferson Hendricks, age 64, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022. He loved working with wood, riding his motorcycyle, fishing, spending time with his family, especially cooking out. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Hendricks; mother, Lorrence Hartsock; and mother that raised him, Joyce Ann Bratcher. John...
Michael Lee Grove age 37 of Manchester New Hampshire formerly of Knoxville Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in New Haven Connecticut. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Morris Goldstein and Bertha and Arthur Grove. He is survived by his loving family including three children, his mother and stepfather, Julese and Ralph Cepero, his father and stepmother, Mark and Audrey Grove, his sisters, Tammi Middlebrooks (Spencer) and Ashley Grove, his sister, Kimmi Grove, brother, Daniel Grove, and his step-sister, Margaret Cepero and husband Kevin Wan. He is also survived by five nephews and other relatives.
Darla Berry, of Rockwood formerly of Stoney Fork, born September 16, 1961 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022 at UT Medical Center. Although sudden and unexpected she was ready to go. She was a beloved Mother, Gran, Sister and Friend. Preceded in death by parents: Reece and Lealon Berry, The Love of Her Life Rodney Marlowe, sister: Brenda Berry, brother: Keith Berry, daughter: Reanna, nephew: Michael Berry.
Ron Cole age 77, of Caryville, Tn went to be with the lord on July 16, 2022. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, was also a Volunteer for 1st Harvest Food Bank, and worked part-time at Food City. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda...
Phyllis (Hicks) Tippitt, 81, of Cleveland, formerly of Newcomb, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was a member of North Cleveland Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Hicks and Mildred Ross Hicks; sister Brenda Harpe; nephew Barry Bailey; niece Melissa Medley. She is survived...
ROCKY TOP, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites you to join us on Thursday at 8:30 AM for our July Coffee Connection at Powell Clinch Utility District-Rocky Top offices!. We look forward to seeing you at 203 First Street in Rocky...
CARYVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tim Lovelace is one funny man. As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, Tim Lovelace, who lives in East Tennessee, is nationally sought after for his music and storytelling. Being described as the most versatile comedian on stage today, his award-winning musical talents coupled with his crystal clean humor have people of all ages laughing their ribs loose. Lovelace is often played on WLAF, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, as well as other major radio stations around the country.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Athletic Committee will meet on Tues., July 26 at 5 pm. The meeting takes place in the upper-conference room of the central office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/18/2022-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Postmark LaFollette along with the Cumberland Gap Region Association had representatives at Tuesday’s South Campbell County Rotary Luncheon on Tuesday. Postmark LaFollette co-founder Karen Cumorich spoke briefly about art and tourism in Campbell County. She touched base on the need to create art and...
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – David Graham is at Harriman to bring you live televised coverage of the Caryville Dixie Youth Baseball games in the state tournament. The fifth day of action was supposed to be Monday in the 2022 Tennessee Dixie Youth Division 1 12U-Ozone State Tournament. Caryville’s Blue Jays, the All-Stars, nipped Fairview 4-3 on Sunday afternoon and play Tuesday night at 7pm against Sweetwater. The game was postponed from Monday to Tuesday.
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Two men from Middlesboro are free on bond this morning after being arrested over the weekend on multiple Ginseng charges. An agent with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency arrested Tommy Lee Upton and Thomas Riley Ward on Saturday at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area (WMA).
HARRIMAN, TN (WLAF) – It was a thrilling finish for the Caryville All-Stars on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Blue Jays keep their season and shot for a state championship alive. Monday’s semi-final game was postponed due to rain and storms and is scheduled to be played Tuesday at 7pm featuring Caryville and Sweetwater. David Graham will have the live telecast via his Facebook page.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Cougars are off and running toward the start of the 2022 football season after day one of practice on Monday. The Chattanooga Purple Pounders visit Reynolds Field a month from tonight on August 19 for a Friday night 7:30pm showdown. The Cougars won their first-ever meeting with the Pounders 42-24 in last year’s first game.
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Officials at the Campbell County Courthouse are asking for cooperation from those campaigning for office on the grounds of the courthouse. As a courtesy to voters and those attending court, officials are requesting the tents and vehicles be moved out of parking spaces at the parking lot in front of the Election Commission Office. As many as 17 parking spaces were occupied on Monday, a day of court being in session and early voting taking place.
