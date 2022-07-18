John Wesley Cox, age 54, of Duff

Michael Lee Grove age 37 of Manchester New Hampshire formerly of Knoxville Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in New Haven Connecticut. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Morris Goldstein and Bertha and Arthur Grove. He is survived by his loving family including three children, his mother and stepfather, Julese and Ralph Cepero, his father and stepmother, Mark and Audrey Grove, his sisters, Tammi Middlebrooks (Spencer) and Ashley Grove, his sister, Kimmi Grove, brother, Daniel Grove, and his step-sister, Margaret Cepero and husband Kevin Wan. He is also survived by five nephews and other relatives.

