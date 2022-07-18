ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vRealize Automation at VMware Explore 2022 US

By Taka Uenishi
vmware.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere is vRealize Automation at VMware Explore 2022 US?. VMworld is back now as VMware Explore, and we’re excited to meet you again live at San Francisco and virtually August 29th – September 1st, 2022 to update you on latest on vRealize Automation!. Come join your peers...

blogs.vmware.com

TechRadar

Microsoft Teams is going after Facebook with its own social network

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced plans to take on the likes of Facebook with the company's own social media platform, Viva Engage. The new offering, part of Microsoft Teams, looks to enhance the experience of the outgoing Yammer Communities, bringing “new capabilities to connect people, find and share knowledge, express [oneself], and find belonging at work,” according to Yammer and Viva CVP Murali Sitaram in a company blog post (opens in new tab).
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pecan AI Announces One-Click Data Science Model Deployment, Integration with Core Business Systems, and Automated Live Model Monitoring

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for BI analysts and business teams, today announced the addition of one-click model deployment and integration with common CRMs, marketing automation, and other core business systems. Pecan’s customers can now take immediate actions based on the highly accurate predictions for future churn, lifetime value, demand and other customer-conversion metrics generated by Pecan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005174/en/ Pecan AI Predictive Analytics Platform: Predictive Query Example - Upsell Use-Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

AI protec, but it also attac

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how new AI-powered attack-prevention products might finally win over skeptical security pros, Microsoft’s contact-center strategy comes into focus and waiting for the Chips Act. AI = crystal ball?. In cybersecurity, AI/ML has gotten very good at detecting malicious activity that's already happened...
SOFTWARE
Forbes Advisor

Freshdesk vs Zendesk (2022 Comparison)

Freshdesk and Zendesk are responsible for powering online help desk tickets for thousands of companies. As two of the biggest players in the support ticketing space, both offer companies of all sizes the opportunity to give faster, better and more efficient customer service. With similar names, it can be tricky...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Management#Public Cloud#Cloud Computing#In The Cloud#Vmworld#Devops#Infrastructure As Code#Automation Program Guide#Management Sto
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Carbon6 Acquires SoStocked, the Leading Inventory Management Tool for Amazon Sellers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SoStocked, the first and only fully customizable inventory management and forecasting software built for Amazon sellers by Amazon sellers, has been acquired by Carbon6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005217/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Reimagining Customer Behavior Through Machine Learning

There has been a huge advancement in the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by various industries and institutions. Sectors such as health, construction, agriculture, and business are the frontier institutions embracing the new technology. The awareness of how this technology augments productivity and reduces the cost of operation is the major reason behind its acceptance globally.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Samsung leads Series A for visibility data provider Vizion

Supply chain visibility provider Vizion announced Tuesday it has closed a $14 million Series A round led by customer Samsung’s investment arm, Samsung Venture Investment, to continue scaling its sales and product teams supporting its application programming interface. Maersk Growth and Value Stream Ventures also participated in the round...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Microsoft adds 'Cloud for Sovereignty' to its line-up

Microsoft is adding yet another cloud bundle to its Microsoft Cloud line-up. The latest is known as the "Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty." It's similar to Microsoft's own Cloud for Government, except that it's not only for US government customers; instead, it's for government and public sector customers worldwide. Sovereignty is...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

API integrations offer pathway to compete in connected market

The logistics industry is in the midst of a widespread technological revolution. Spurred by the 2018 ELD mandate, the logistics software space has exploded over the past few years. Thousands of new solutions have hit the market, including dozens of new load boards, forecasting services and tracking applications. At the...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Cloud sovereignty is more important than ever for businesses

The issue of cloud sovereignty is increasingly becoming a sticking point for EU regulators, and it is something that businesses are starting to recognize, research from Capgemini has said. In a survey, it found over two-thirds (69%) of businesses cited potential exposure to extra-territorial laws in a cloud environment as...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft reverses ban on open source software sales

Microsoft has done an about-turn on its decision to ban the sale of open source software in its app store following uproar from the developer community. The change follows a recent report that the company was set to delay the introduction of new rules that would ban open source software on the Microsoft Store, which had initially been planned for this week.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Over half of global business leaders believe investing in AI will give them a competitive advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, today announced the results of its global research on AI adoption within enterprise organizations. It found that business leaders are increasingly deploying AI and progress could be further accelerated by moving beyond a fragmented proliferation of small models. Enterprise leaders are placing AI at the core of a multiyear technology strategy and two-thirds (67%) believe it will be transformational or significantly change how they do business in 12 to 24 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005308/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
PALO ALTO, CA
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
9to5Mac

Microsoft Teams is getting its own Facebook called Viva Engage

Announced today, Microsoft will now have its own version of Facebook – called Viva Engage – right inside the Teams app. Designed to encourage social networking while at work, the Facebook-like platform takes cues from Microsoft’s Yammer. Microsoft bought the enterprise social network platform Yammer 10 years...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

DirectDefense Names Cyber Security Expert Rick Tillery to Lead the Company’s Growing MSSP Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- DirectDefense, Inc., an information security services company that provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed services, announced today that it has named Richard (“Rick”) Tillery as MSSP Director. Rick will manage the DirectDefense team of Security Analysts who are focused on the detection of cyber security events and is responsible for the management and enhancement of detection infrastructure and response to cyber security incidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005120/en/ DirectDefense Names Cyber Security Expert Rick Tillery to Lead the Company’s Growing MSSP Program (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

