A paddle series is returning to Missouri later this summer and fall.

Stream Teams United announced the 2022 Paddle MO river adventures are coming to four location across the state. The dates are slated for: Aug. 19-21 on the James River, Sept. 16-18 on the Missouri River near Kansas City, Sept. 24-25 on the Missouri River at St. Charles and Oct. 15-17 on the Current River near Eminence.

The trips are an educational opportunity to explore scenic and historic stretches of Missouri's waterways, according to Stream Teams United.

The nonprofit organization has been hosting these adventures each September since 2016 on the last 100 miles of the Missouri River, from Hermann to St. Louis. This year, the group is expanding.

Stream Teams United is partnering with James River Basin Partnership for their 25 anniversary for an inaugural trip on James River. Guides and educators from the partnership will paddle along the 22-mile stretch of the river.

The James River trip has a few spots still available, and registration is at $275 per person, which includes three nights camping, nine meals, guided float, paddler's journal, entertainment, educational presentations and daily transportation to and from the river, according to paddlemo.org .

"Paddle MO is a great opportunity for people who have never paddled on the Missouri, Current, or James Rivers to experience these rivers in a supported, group atmosphere,” said Mary Culler, Director of Stream Teams United and lead coordinator for each trip, via news release.

Visit https://www.paddlemo.org/ for details and registration information.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Stream Teams United announces upcoming river adventures, including on James River