GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating to find out if online posts being attributed to the Greenwood mall shooter were made by him. Screenshots taken from the controversial website 4chan are being attributed to 20-year-old Johnathan Sapirman, a man who fatally shot three people at Greenwood Park Mall before being shot and killed by Elisjsha “Eli” Dicken, an armed civilian who was at the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken fired 10 shots at Sapirman, striking him eight times. Dicken, 22, has been lauded as a hero for stopping the shooting. Dicken began firing at Sapirman 15 seconds after the rampage began. Police said Dicken was “proficient” and “very tactically sound” in his shooting.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO