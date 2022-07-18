Brush fire breaks out on US-127 north in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A brush fire started on the side of US-127 north in East Lansing on Monday.

Officials appear to have the fire under control at this time. The fire was just north of Lake Lansing Road and slightly slowed traffic as they worked to put it out.

Two fire truck were at the incident and a large burnt out patch of grass can be seen.

It’s unclear how the fire started or how long it lasted.

