Sonoma, CA

Williams Sonoma unveils the eighth annual Tools For Change

By Cristine Struble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time to add the kitchen tool cannister. While Williams-Sonoma might be the kitchen essentials playground for foodies, the store is encouraging cooks to mix-up another treats. The eighth annual Tools For Change, in partnership with No Kid Hungry has been revealed. Grab a spatula and provide meals to those...

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne List Their Gorgeous $18 Million Hancock Park Mansion Because California Taxes Are ‘Too Much’

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are on the move after living in the United States for the last 25 years. The couple is reportedly headed back to the U.K. permanently after Sharon joined the host roster at the daytime show, The Talk (not to be confused with the U.S. version she was fired from). Ozzy revealed to The Mirror that they are “a bit sad” to be leaving Los Angeles, but “the tax is getting too much.” The couple is open to a return only “if they do the taxes better.” (Do you hear that Governor Gavin Newsom?)
LOS ANGELES, CA
4 Kitchen Trends That Need to Be Retired ASAP, According to Designers

After spending nearly two years making virtually every meal from home, you might have stopped looking at your kitchen as a function-first room and started noticing its design potential. (Simply put, a heavily trafficked space deserves more than ho-hum cabinets or a lackluster backsplash.) While it's all too tempting to renovate your space with the latest culinary trends, it's important to exercise some restraint. Why? Design fads can come and go faster than you can say "kitchen island." In fact, many designers have already started to sour on some of the room's buzziest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?

Montecatini's classic Caesar salad(Maggi Brown) Each of these long-running Italian restaurants has its supporters, and each has survived the pandemic – among the other perils of restaurant ownership. Montecatini is the older, opened in 1989, while Benvenuti began as Salvatore’s in 1996. (Though Benvenuti’s name changed, the same family still runs it; and though Montecatini has different owners, it was bought by two employees who didn’t change much of anything.)
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Sonoma, CA
California Business
California Society
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
Before & After: DIY Built-ins Transformed This Drab 2001 Dining Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it’s hard to make real use of it if it doesn’t actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe’s 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn’t quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn’t all that practical for the family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bay Area restaurant makes 2022 list of 'World's 50 Best'

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A restaurant in the Bay Area's wine country has made the coveted 2022 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. , a three Michelin-starred farm-to-table experience in the heart of Healdsburg, was the only restaurant in the United States to make the list, proudly taking number 50 in the ranking.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Where to Find the Best Fried Chicken in San Francisco

Fried chicken is perhaps one of the best comfort foods to exist, ranked right up there with burgers, bbq, and burritos. First of all, it’s fried. Second, it tastes good piping hot, room temp at a picnic, or leftover and straight out of the fridge. It’s got the perfect mix of textures so that every bite is utterly satisfying. And lucky us, since we live in SF, we can get the best of the best served in a ton of ways, including classic Southern-style, dry fried with Chinese spices, Korean-style, at a fancy restaurant, out of a bucket, and even at a gas station in the heart of the Mission.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ina Garten
Miz Cracker
Remi Cruz
Robin Arzon
Woah, Amazon Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Outdoor Patio Furniture and Decor Up to 82% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Outdoor furniture on the patio or deck is a must-have for backyard activities this summer. Whether you're dining al fresco, hosting friends, or relaxing outside, your patio furniture will be the backdrop for it all. Think of your backyard as an additional part of your home that has stylish seating to make you and your guests feel comfortable — just outside. If your space is a little lackluster, don't worry: There are hundreds of outdoor furniture and decor pieces on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
The 26 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easy To Clean — Starting at $21

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and a bold pattern to anchor its decor? If so, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs. Like indoor rugs, there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including: Temperature: While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare...
HOME & GARDEN
Before & After: A Lackluster Space Transforms into a Dream Kitchen, Thanks to the “IKEA Fairy”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Little changes can do a lot to boost the look of your surroundings — after all, it’s hard to argue with the transformative power of a new paint color, or even just fresh hardware. But there are other times when little changes just don’t feel like enough. That’s how homeowner Kori Hale (@kori.hale) was feeling about her Brooklyn apartment’s kitchen.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Good Food#Celebrity Chef#Fitness#Tools For Change
The Inner Sunset Just Got a New Destination for Mezcal and Ceviche From an Experienced San Francisco Restaurateur

Right where the foggy Inner Sunset becomes the also-foggy Outer Sunset, a new restaurant joined the ranks of classics. Lomo Libre, the food truck-turned-restaurant from San Francisco born-and-raised Jose Calvo Perez, turned the lights on its massive ruminant sign at the end of June. It’s a special opening for the restaurateur; he started his cooking career in the city and his father cooked on the other side of the park at Alejandro’s on 19th Avenue and Clement Street. Without much fanfare, the team got to whipping out lomo saltado and pouring drinks earlier this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Aviary Wine & Kitchen, near Oltorf and Lamar, is bright and modern, but still feels equally accommodating to t-shirts or button-downs. It also has one of our favorite by-the-glass selections. You’ll find an excellent menu of reds, whites, and oranges from around the world (including a few local ones), plus a few coravin pours (more premium stuff by the half-glass). Bottles aren’t as cheap as other spots on this guide, but the overwhelming majority are still under $60. But we do love how they’re organized under celebrity categories. Want something rich, round, and lush? Try the Notorious B.I.G. section. Or maybe something odd and funky (Frank Zappa), or bright and lively (Robin Williams). If you’re hungry, the staff will help pair your pick with dishes ranging from more classic wine pairings—crudos, burratas, and tartares—to some more inventive ones, like pork jowl steaks and fried ajitama eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Le Creuset Just Launched a Stunning New French-Inspired Collection & Lots of Pieces Are Under $100

Click here to read the full article. Le Creuset is taking us all to Paris. The cookware brand just launched a brand new line called the Eiffel Tower Collection, featuring red, blue, and white pieces all sporting a beautiful embossed Eiffel Tower, and you’ll be saying oui s’il vous plaît to everything Le Creuset has to offer in this stunning new collection. You can start every day with a reminder of Paris with the help of the mugs from the Eiffel Tower Collection. These 14-ounce mugs are perfect for coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and even single servings of soup, and can...
SHOPPING
