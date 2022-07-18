ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona woman racks up charges after assaulting officers, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTfYk_0gjuOfLJ00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her bag and then doubling down to assault police while in a holding cell, officers report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pp31Z_0gjuOfLJ00
Juliet Hampton (Blair County Prison)

Juliet Hampton, 35, was found outside of the UPMC Altoona emergency department yelling and arguing with a man at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17. UPMC Police noted he had a bite mark on his forearm and scratches on his neck and he told police he and Hampton had been arguing all morning. As the man left, Hampton went into the emergency department, subjecting her bag to a search per protocol.

One arrested after weekend stabbing in Altoona

Police report that Hampton had drug paraphernalia in her bag, including six white pills believed to be hydrocodone pills.

Hampton was discharged and taken into custody just before 10 a.m. While in the UPMC police holding cell, officers noted they heard sounds coming from the cell. They looked in and said it was the sound of Hampton getting free from her belt and trying to get the cuffs off from around her wrists.

Two officers went in to detain her and she began to resist. In addition to trying to bite an officer, she drew blood using her fingernails to scratch one officer before she began kicking a second officer.

They were able to detain her and she’s now facing two felony counts of aggravated assault as well as simple assault and drug possession charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

She was placed in Blair County Prison on 10% of $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate gun reported stolen from Brockway business

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a gun was reported stolen from a Brockway business in Snyder Township. Police were called to Preston Dairy Equipment on Route 28 after a handgun was discovered missing from an office drawer. It’s reported that an unknown white male entered the business July 17 between 6 […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Former PA police chief charged in theft of federal evidence

ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A former police chief in Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court after admitting to stealing from the police evidence room. Thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl were taken from his department’s evidence room. The former chief has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1M from stepmother

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newry couple has been arrested after being accused of taking nearly $1,000,000 from their stepmother and also selling her home right out from underneath her. David Dickman, 45, and Melissa Dickman, 44, are facing multiple felony charges including theft and endangering the welfare of a dependent after being accused […]
NEWRY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Make Multiple DUI Arrests

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Subaru WRX/STI for a summary traffic violation around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, near Reynoldsville Sykesville Road and Shinbone Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Upon further investigation, the arrestee was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Heroin, meth, more found in Blair County drug bust

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A large amount of drugs are off the streets of Logan Township following an early morning drug bust. On Tuesday, July 19 at around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was spotted by a Logan Patrol officer. The officer noted that it was in a suspicious location and continued to check out […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Simple Assault#Hydrocodone#Violent Crime#Upmc#Altoona Police
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Charged After Stolen Shipping Container Located in Fairmount City

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents have been charged after police say they sold a shipping container that did not belong to them. Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Thomas Harold Cordwell and 44-year-old Jennifer Dawn Cordwell, both of Sligo. The charges...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with slapping child, hitting woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a woman said he hit her and a two-year-old child. Trey Greene, 23, was arrested on Friday, July 15 after he had an argument with the woman at a home along Beech Avenue, according to Altoona police. An older child in the home told police Greene slapped the two-year-old toddler twice prior to the argument for not lying down.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County man charged with breaking into relative’s house

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was arrested after police arrived at a burglary that ended up being the owner’s relative. State police said they were called to an unoccupied residence on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 18. The owner was waiting outside and told police that […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

U-Haul crash leads to DUI arrest for Altoona man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly crashing a U-Haul into another car, fleeing, and being found with open cans of Mike’s Hard alcoholic beverages. According to Altoona Police, they were called about a man in a U-Haul hitting the back of someone’s car and then fleeing the scene just […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

One arrested after weekend stabbing in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a number of witnesses told police he stabbed another man over the weekend in the city. Police arrested 39-year-old Gordon Perry after they were called to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. at around 5 a.m. July 17. When police arrived, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘It’s not us:’ Police warn of ‘fake trooper’ scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning residents of a “fake trooper” scam that has been going around the area. Troopers said that people are being called by scammers who make it look like they’re calling from a PSP station. They then use the name of a trooper from that station to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Police Charge Treasure Lake Stabbing Victim with Aggravated Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy