PARIS (AP) — France and the United Arab Emirates on Monday signed an agreement on energy cooperation to ensure oil and natural gas supplies from the Gulf country as Europe prepares for the possibility of a total gas cutoff from Russia in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The deal announced by the French economy ministry comes as President Emmanuel Macron is hosting UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris. “The agreement we are signing with the United Arab Emirates is of double strategic importance: it allows us to address the pressing challenges of energy security in the short term, while preparing for a de-carbonized future,” French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement. The ministry did not provide details on the agreement.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO