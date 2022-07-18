ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Sankey discusses if Oklahoma, Texas will play in SEC before 2025

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
The Southeastern Conference media days returned to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia Monday.

SEC media days were held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in 2018.

The 2022 media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off media days Monday.

Sankey was asked if he anticipates Oklahoma and Texas to compete in the SEC prior to the 2025 season.

“That’s not up to me,” Sankey said. “That’s about the relationship between Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12. We are focused on the addition being effective July 1, 2025.”

The SEC granted membership to Oklahoma and Texas in July 2021.

247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Haunted Places in Georgia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Rome, Georgia Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Cherokee County, Alabama

A northwest Georgia man was arrested on multiple charges here in Cherokee County over the weekend. David Brinkley, age 43 of Rome, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on charges of: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree; Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, Carrying Brass Knuckles, and Possession of a Firearm Following an Altercation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Massive hole on I-75 in Marietta ‘fixed,’ lanes re-open

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The massive hole that opened on Interstate 75 south in Marietta on Saturday has been fixed, Marietta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Authorities are investigating after a giant hole in the middle of a Marietta highway opened Saturday evening. Officials say Interstate 75 southbound at...
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

This Beloved ATL Breakfast Staple Is About To Open Another Location In Trilith

An Atlanta institution in unsurprisingly expanding to the ever-growing and thriving community of Trilith. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
