Premier League

Arsenal agree Oleksandr Zinchenko deal with Man City

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, which includes £2m in add-ons. The midfielder, who has played many games at left-back for the Blues, is...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Jesus
Gabriel Jesus
#Arsenal#Man City#Manchester City#England
Yardbarker

Juventus agrees a deal to sell De Ligt to Bayern Munich

Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt. The defender has been interested in a move to the German side after deciding not to pen a new Bianconeri deal. Bayern sees him as a fine addition to their squad, and they have...
SOCCER
SB Nation

How Oleksandr Zinchenko will allow Mikel Arteta greater flexibility

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer from Manchester City. That is notable because City are often seen as a guide for how Mikel Arteta will want Arsenal to play, a comparison perhaps borne out of slight laziness. The principles, though, are similar, and while there are some differences—for example, I think Arteta is both more pragmatic and has less desire to use a false nine than Guardiola—Guardiola’s use of Zinchenko, and full backs in general can be illustrative.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich will kick off its U.S. summer tour with a club friendly match against D.C. United on Wednesday. The Red and Black have gotten off to a slow start to MLS play at 5-10-3 but received a jolt with the hiring of Wayne Rooney as head coach. Rooney isn't yet on the sidelines due to visa issues, but he's been in D.C. working with the front office to recruit new players before the international transfer window closes on Aug. 4.
MLS
Yardbarker

Clubs line up to sign exciting Arsenal youngster on loan

Arsenal could send Folarin Balogun away from the club on loan again in this transfer window. The young striker is currently a part of the club’s squad for preseason, but he is likely to struggle to get regular playing time when the season kicks off fully. He spent the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

England v Spain: Six Manchester City Women's Players Involved As Lionesses Advance

England have continued their impressive campaign in the European Women's Championship, beating Spain 2-1 to advance to the Semi-Finals. There was a heavy Manchester City presence in the England team with five City players involved for the lionesses, while one Sky Blues player also featured for Spain. Ellen White, Lauren...
WORLD

