ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

By Sam Manzella
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ4KG_0gjuNaxt00
Anti-choice group statements on a 10-year-old rape victim's abortion are troubling. Amparo Garcia/Adobe Stock

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term.

The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.

The horrific story of what befell this young girl gained national attention and was even referenced by President Joe Biden. Unsurprisingly, anti-choice groups, lawmakers, and political pundits used this 10-year-old rape victim as a talking point to further their political agenda. Since the young girl’s age is so startling, some conservatives initially questioned whether she actually exists. The Wall Street Journal even ran an op-ed about the case titled, “An Abortion Story Too Good to Confirm.”

Skeptics were later proved wrong after a 27-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged with raping the young girl, and a doctor in Indiana reported terminating her pregnancy to the state. But instead of letting this school-age child begin to heal after the traumatic incident, one anti-abortion group pivoted to the unthinkable: maintaining that the 10-year-old rape victim should have continued with her pregnancy and been forced to give birth.

In a baffling press statement, the group Ohio Right to Life commended the arrest of the girl’s rapist — and called her abortion “a band-aid solution that only added to the pain and violence perpetuated against her.”

In this group’s view, terminating a pregnancy is comparable to the “pain and violence” of being raped and impregnated as a child. Meanwhile, medical experts say that carrying to term poses serious health risks for pregnant children and teens, whose bodies often aren’t fully matured. Unconditionally supporting such pregnancies doesn’t sound very “pro-life” to me.

Sadly, this young girl’s story is not unique. While it is difficult to estimate how many underage children and teens are impregnated each year, such cases are not as rare as people think, according to The New York Times. In Ohio alone, more than 52 girls under the age of 15 sought abortions in 2020. There’s no telling how many other young people will be impacted by similarly prohibitive abortion laws in other states throughout the United States.

It should go without saying, but abortion is health care, not violence. Anyone who wants this procedure should be able to access it without having to travel to another state. If that were still the case, this 10-year-old girl could be moving on with her life; instead, the most traumatic incident of her young life is being rehashed and weaponized left and right.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to join the fight for abortion rights, this is it.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help with these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

Normalizing abortion as healthcare is something we can all do. Here are some powerful stories from celebrities who have been doing that work:

Comments / 192

T J
2d ago

I just cannot believe that you can call yourself pro-life. And not take into account this 10 year-olds life as a child. It's heartbreaking 💔 😢 and sad. I cannot imagine how much help she's going to need to have somewhat of a normal life if at all possible.

Reply(7)
82
Debbie Smith Clark
2d ago

These people should be ashamed of themselves. 10 years of age is a baby. Her body is not built for birth. She would be messed up for life. God bless her.

Reply(5)
55
D Boone
2d ago

This is totally ridiculous! I am pro-life but crimes against young girls need to be handled between the doctors and legal authorities. This should absolutely never become political.

Reply(1)
40
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

When I was young, my 11-year-old friend was raped | Letters

This is what it means to rape a 10-year-old | Column, July 15. The story of the rape of a 10-year-old was too close for comfort. In 1963 I was 11 and a witness to the rape of my 11-year-old friend. The law caught the man, and we all went to court. But in 1963 it was too difficult to convince a jury to convict based on the testimony of two 11-year-olds. The man was freed — freed to continue his despicable acts on other young girls. Fortunately, some adults think differently now, at what, 59 years later. Finally?
TAMPA, FL
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#The Indianapolis Star#The Wall Street Journal
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth isn’t moral, just or ‘pro-life’

For the first decades after Roe v. Wade was decided, anti-abortion forces made the case that they were the real pro-women movement.  They claimed to love the sinner (the fallen woman) but hated the sin of abortion. They just wanted to save female babies. And some promised to be there with the first box of […] The post Susan J. Demas: Forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth isn’t moral, just or ‘pro-life’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

A 10-year-old rape victim was pregnant. Fox News refused to believe it was true

It was the worst-case scenario. After Roe v Wade was overturned, Ohio — a “trigger law” state — brought in a six-week abortion ban. And just three days after that, reports started circulating that a 10-year-old girl from the state — a victim of child sexual abuse who had been raped and impregnated when she was nine — was unable to access a termination.
Daily Mail

Ambulance worker who suffered a miscarriage after she had to lift an obese 20 stone patient on her own while pregnant is set for compensation after winning discrimination claim

An ambulance worker who suffered a second miscarriage after being made to lift a 20-stone obese patient while pregnant has won a discrimination claim. Claire Thompson was made to push heavy wheelchairs and move overweight patients on her own as an employee of E-Zec Medical Transport Services, causing 'immense physical strain'.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy