Poughkeepsie police: Suspect in violent robbery in custody

A suspect in a violent robbery is now in custody by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Officials announced that Joseph Faircloth Jr. , 38, was charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

On July 15, officers responded to Manchester Gardens Apartments for a report of robbery at gunpoint. After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to place the suspect in custody.

Faircloth was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court. He's currently in jail on no bail and has three prior felony convictions.