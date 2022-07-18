Coachella Valley nonprofits fundraising for grants from A Community Thrives: You can help

Organizations and nonprofits across the nation were hurt by the pandemic, affecting the services they were able to provide for their communities. Organizations struggled to keep up with the demand, and many people quit their jobs in what has been coined the Great Resignation. Two years into the pandemic, groups are starting to recover, but they need assistance.

The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award grants to groups looking to improve their communities. Gannett, the parent company of the USA TODAY Network and The Desert Sun, sponsors A Community Thrives.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowdfunding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations.

A Community Thrives began accepting applications June 1 for organizations looking to bring awareness to a project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on historically underserved individuals and groups.

Ten Coachella Valley nonprofits have applied for 2022 A Community Thrives grants and are raising matching funds required for final-round consideration.

Grants are awarded for specific projects or for operating funds. To qualify for final consideration, nonprofits must raise either $3,000 or $6,000 in matching funds, depending on their size.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue E. Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development.”

After organizations raise money by crowdfunding, they will be eligible for one of 16 project grants: there are three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according to the website for A Community Thrives.

There are also operating grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets, incentive grants for groups that raise the most funds and bonus challenge grants for those who wish to compete.

The fundraising phase of the program begins today and runs through Aug. 12. Recipients will be announced Oct. 5.

Here are the 10 local nonprofits vying for grants:

Alzheimers Coachella Valley

ACV focuses on people with cognitive impairment and what is still possible. The organization provides ongoing programs and services that support those affected, helping to build needed skills, learn to manage behaviors and prepare for the future.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/alzheimers-coachella-valley

Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert

This nonprofit is a valuable community resource for children and families to experience the joy of learning about themselves and the world around them. The museum inspires personal growth by engaging curiosity and creativity through hands-on explorations of exhibits and programs.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/childrens-discovery-museum-of-the-desert

Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation

The mission of the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation is to promote and support excellent, sustainable community journalism in the Coachella Valley. A free and vibrant press is one of the cornerstones of democracy. Local news outlets inform the public, hold elected officials accountable and provide a forum for civic debate. CVJF has provided funding for The Desert Sun's opinion page editor and underwritten internships at Coachella Valley media outlets for college students.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/coachella-valley-journalism-foundation

Cove Communities Senior Association DBA The Joslyn Center

The Joslyn Center is a vibrant atmosphere that provides more than 50 activities each week, including social clubs, skill-based classes, creative and performance art workshops, fitness classes and wellness opportunities as well as free social services such as free tax and legal consultations and blood pressure testing.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/cove-communities-senior-association

Historical Society of Palm Desert

The Historical Society's mission is to collect, preserve and record the history of Palm Desert and communities and to provide access to the society's archives and artifacts through exhibits, publications, programs and events.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/historical-society-of-palm-desert

Palm Springs Dance Project

A local leader in dance education philanthropy and unprecedented dance performances, this nonprofit aims to foster a collaborative, thriving dance community in the Coachella Valley through inclusive dance education, performance, community engagement projects and dance grant programs for underserved youth.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/palm-springs-dance-project

Palms to Pines Parasports

Palms to Pines was established to provide sport opportunities and improved quality of life for persons with physical disabilities throughout Riverside County and other Southern California communities. The nonprofit goes to extraordinary lengths to identify potential and current athletes to meet them where they are in their life journey.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/palms-to-pines-parasports

Parkinsons Resource Organization Inc.

PRO is dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease through education, support and practical resources. The organization serves people with Parkinson’s, caregivers and family and service providers.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/parkinsons-resource-organization

S.C.R.A.P Gallery

S.C.R.A.P. Gallery addresses two of today's most urgent issues: the environment and the education of our youth through a concentrated, hands-on effort that stresses the four R’s — reduce, reuse, recycle, responsibility. The organization is committed to creating a more just, equitable and sustainable future for people and the planet.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/s-c-r-a-p-gallery

Transgender Health and Wellness Center

This nonprofit provides direct support to the less fortunate in the transgender, gender non-conforming and intersex community by providing emergency clothing for LGBTQ+ abused foster children seeking new placement, transitional clothing, name and gender change assistance, emergency hygiene supplies, pet and human food, free mental health services and more.

Donate here:acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/transgenderhealth