ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Coachella Valley nonprofits fundraising for grants from A Community Thrives: You can help

By Desert Sun staff
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXFju_0gjuN2EY00

Organizations and nonprofits across the nation were hurt by the pandemic, affecting the services they were able to provide for their communities. Organizations struggled to keep up with the demand, and many people quit their jobs in what has been coined the Great Resignation. Two years into the pandemic, groups are starting to recover, but they need assistance.

The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award grants to groups looking to improve their communities. Gannett, the parent company of the USA TODAY Network and The Desert Sun, sponsors A Community Thrives.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowdfunding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations.

A Community Thrives began accepting applications June 1 for organizations looking to bring awareness to a project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on historically underserved individuals and groups.

Ten Coachella Valley nonprofits have applied for 2022 A Community Thrives grants and are raising matching funds required for final-round consideration.

Grants are awarded for specific projects or for operating funds. To qualify for final consideration, nonprofits must raise either $3,000 or $6,000 in matching funds, depending on their size.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue E. Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development.”

2021 A Community Thrives winners:New Jersey urban farm project, refugee organization in Ohio among 2021 recipients in Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives

After organizations raise money by crowdfunding, they will be eligible for one of 16 project grants: there are three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according to the website for A Community Thrives.

There are also operating grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets, incentive grants for groups that raise the most funds and bonus challenge grants for those who wish to compete.

The fundraising phase of the program begins today and runs through Aug. 12. Recipients will be announced Oct. 5.

Here are the 10 local nonprofits vying for grants:

Alzheimers Coachella Valley

ACV focuses on people with cognitive impairment and what is still possible. The organization provides ongoing programs and services that support those affected, helping to build needed skills, learn to manage behaviors and prepare for the future.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/alzheimers-coachella-valley

Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert

This nonprofit is a valuable community resource for children and families to experience the joy of learning about themselves and the world around them. The museum inspires personal growth by engaging curiosity and creativity through hands-on explorations of exhibits and programs.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/childrens-discovery-museum-of-the-desert

Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation

The mission of the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation is to promote and support excellent, sustainable community journalism in the Coachella Valley. A free and vibrant press is one of the cornerstones of democracy. Local news outlets inform the public, hold elected officials accountable and provide a forum for civic debate. CVJF has provided funding for The Desert Sun's opinion page editor and underwritten internships at Coachella Valley media outlets for college students.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/coachella-valley-journalism-foundation

Cove Communities Senior Association DBA The Joslyn Center

The Joslyn Center is a vibrant atmosphere that provides more than 50 activities each week, including social clubs, skill-based classes, creative and performance art workshops, fitness classes and wellness opportunities as well as free social services such as free tax and legal consultations and blood pressure testing.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/cove-communities-senior-association

Historical Society of Palm Desert

The Historical Society's mission is to collect, preserve and record the history of Palm Desert and communities and to provide access to the society's archives and artifacts through exhibits, publications, programs and events.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/historical-society-of-palm-desert

Palm Springs Dance Project

A local leader in dance education philanthropy and unprecedented dance performances, this nonprofit aims to foster a collaborative, thriving dance community in the Coachella Valley through inclusive dance education, performance, community engagement projects and dance grant programs for underserved youth.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/palm-springs-dance-project

Palms to Pines Parasports

Palms to Pines was established to provide sport opportunities and improved quality of life for persons with physical disabilities throughout Riverside County and other Southern California communities. The nonprofit goes to extraordinary lengths to identify potential and current athletes to meet them where they are in their life journey.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/palms-to-pines-parasports

Parkinsons Resource Organization Inc.

PRO is dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease through education, support and practical resources. The organization serves people with Parkinson’s, caregivers and family and service providers.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/parkinsons-resource-organization

S.C.R.A.P Gallery

S.C.R.A.P. Gallery addresses two of today's most urgent issues: the environment and the education of our youth through a concentrated, hands-on effort that stresses the four R’s — reduce, reuse, recycle, responsibility. The organization is committed to creating a more just, equitable and sustainable future for people and the planet.

Donate here: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/s-c-r-a-p-gallery

Transgender Health and Wellness Center

This nonprofit provides direct support to the less fortunate in the transgender, gender non-conforming and intersex community by providing emergency clothing for LGBTQ+ abused foster children seeking new placement, transitional clothing, name and gender change assistance, emergency hygiene supplies, pet and human food, free mental health services and more.

Donate here:acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/transgenderhealth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location

The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all The post Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission’s Backpack Bonanza

INDIO — With almost 31 percent of the children in the Coachella Valley at or below the poverty level, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission looks to help them achieve academic success through their Backpack Bonanza program providing free backpacks and supplies to 2,500 low-income children on Saturday, August 6 starting at 7 a.m.
INDIO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Mosquito spraying starts this weekend in select Palm Springs neighborhoods

Officials at the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District would like you to know they’re about to start spraying in the city. What: Starting Saturday (July 23), trucks mounted with ultra low volume insecticides will be traveling the streets of Palm Springs between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. spraying to combat the spread of Aedes aegypti (AKA the yellow fever mosquito).
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation

Officials at LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, are facing a blood crisis due to the ongoing shortage that is decimating the community blood supply. “We are now measuring our inventory in hours, not days,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “Critically The post LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
City
Palm Desert, CA
Riverside County, CA
Society
State
Ohio State
Local
California Society
Palm Desert, CA
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

Passenger rail ‘on the track’ for Coachella Valley to LA route

A proposed passenger rail service that would connect the Coachella Valley with Los Angeles is one step closer to becoming reality. The train would make two daily round trips between Union Station in Los Angeles and Coachella – including stops in Palm Springs and other locations around the valley. Cathedral City resident Mark Morocco and The post Passenger rail ‘on the track’ for Coachella Valley to LA route appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
sb-american.com

California’s Poorest County Has Nation’s Highest Vaccination Rate

Success a tribute to grassroots Latino community organizers. Imperial County, a rural region in Southern California along the Mexico border, has one of the best vaccination rates against Covid-19 in the nation, despite being one of the state’s poorest regions. The largely Latino population — who work primarily in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Community#Coachella Valley#Community Journalism#Nonprofits#Charity#Community Thrives#The Gannett Foundation#The Usa Today Network
KSBY News

California Mid-Sate Fair prepares to open in two days

The 12-day-long California Mid-State Fair is almost here. Vendors, maintenance crews, and fair staff are working around the clock, getting ready to welcome people back to the Paso Robles Event Center. “We are very, very happy to be back full fair, full steam ahead like our theme says," said fair...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are 7 of the largest earthquakes in California history

Editor’s note: This post was updated to include the 1992 Landers earthquake. Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of the planet’s seismic tantrums than the Golden State. Some California earthquakes – between 6.6 and 7.8 – are the most famous in the nation’s memory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
KTLA

Officials worried Yosemite got too many visitors in early years

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Yosemite National Park is known as one of the jewels of the United States National Park system, but its origins of a park start at the state level. As the gold rush ramped up in the 1850s with vast numbers of people crossing the nation to find their new lives in California’s gold fields, many locals feared for the protection of the state’s natural beauty.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw...
TURLOCK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Travel + Leisure

One of Southern California's Most Iconic Hotels Now Has a Private Villa Retreat — See Inside

If you're looking for a scenic, upscale spot to escape to in Southern California, the historic Ojai Valley Inn has you covered. The resort, which according to Travel + Leisure readers, is one of the best in the Golden State, just announced the redesign of its most impressive accommodation: Casa Elar, a 10,147-square-foot Tuscan villa that sits among picturesque olive and lemon trees and aromatic lavender fields.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Casual

I Heart Mac N Cheese opening in Cali

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, is opening its first California location next week. The store is in Palm Springs at 190 S Indian Canyon Dr. "I opened an I Heart Mac and Cheese because first, it's...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy