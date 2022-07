Money is headed to the Finger Lakes Land Trust to help protect one of Yates County’s biggest family farms. More than $38 million is being awarded to strengthen New York’s agricultural industry through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. The 40 awarded projects will protect a total of 11,772 acres of valuable farmland across the State, helping to keep agricultural land in production and ensure the long-term viability of New York’s farming operations.

