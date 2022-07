Working from home often has its perils — especially when you're on live TV — but for viewers it can make for some great entertainment. In a Monday morning segment on CNBC's Squawk Box, Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management called in from her home to discuss the stock market with host Aaron Ross Sorkin. The two were interrupted by the sound of barking dogs in the background, prompting Firestone to motion off screen, likely signaling for someone in the house to take care of the dogs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO