A Penn Yan man is facing menacing and resisting arrest charges after an argument over a postal package he thought was delivered to the wrong address. 31-year-old Archie Castle is accused of going to the home where he believed a package belonging to him was delivered. Police say Cole began to physically menace the resident who came to the door and also fought with police when they arrived on the scene. An investigation determined no packages belonging to Castle were delivered to that home.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO