STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A two-month search for a robbery suspect in Iredell County has finally come to a close, Statesville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on May 6th at the Market Basket convenience store on Salisbury Road. Witnesses told police a man came into the store covered from head to toe and acting strange, and then took money from the register while pointing a gun at the store clerk.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO