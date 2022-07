MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - In south Georgia, some health groups are now putting precautions back in place, in hopes of stopping the spread of Covid. Officials at Colquitt Regional Medical Center said there has been an increase in Covid cases compared to what they were seeing a month ago. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Brown said thankfully those cases are not nearly as severe as what they’ve seen during previous waves.

