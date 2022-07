Kendall Jenner seemingly confirmed that she and Devin Booker are back together with a photo of the pair at Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg’s wedding on July 17. Kendall took to her Instagram Story to share various photos of herself in a stunning, skintight green gown for the occasion. In one shot, a man appeared behind her, with his hands around her waist while wearing a tux. Although Kendall didn’t show off her face or the man’s face, another guest’s video from the event revealed that Devin was, in fact, her date to the wedding. This comes less than one month after it was reported that the two had broken up after two years together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO