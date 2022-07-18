Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Alone Together’ premiere July 22-28

Going upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape the pandemic in New York City, food critic June's (Katie Holmes) plans go wrong from the start when she arrives at her AirBnb only to find that it's been double booked by recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess).

Sedona News

– The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Alone Together” showing July 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Alone Together” is written and directed by Katie Holmes who also stars in the film along with Jim Sturgess and Derek Luke.

When her boyfriend (Derek Luke) decides to stay in the city to take care of his parents, June has to settle in for the long haul as she starts to understand that the initial two weeks of pandemic might just drag on a little bit longer than expected.

As spring begins to unfold around them, June and Charlie make the most of the sudden break in their routines and develop an unexpected intimacy as they bond over their goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships.

“Alone Together” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 22-28. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Wednesday, July 22, 25 and 27; 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23; and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.