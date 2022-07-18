ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota's Best Mini Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Minnesota is at a course called Wildwedge Mini Golf And Maze in Pequot.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"With ever-changing landscaping and intentionally difficult holes, Wildwedge Golf, Mini Golf, and Maze is a truly original take on the decades-old putting game. Open from dawn till dusk in Minnesota’s colder months, and well into the night during the summer months, the location provides year-round fun for golfers of all ages."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.

