If you're a fan of Alfred Hitchcock's movies, a certain film starring Jimmy Stewart probably pops into your head when you hear the word "vertigo." But for others, that word is synonymous with a health issue that can make it seem like the world is spinning around them (via the Cleveland Clinic). Keep in mind that this is different than dizziness, even though the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably. That said, a person can become dizzy because of vertigo, and as the Mayo Clinic notes, someone with dizziness might also experience vertigo.

