This Is Missouri's Best Mini Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Missouri is at Greatest Adventures Mini Golf in Branson.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"Located in the Ozarks tourist hub of Branson in southwest Missouri, Greatest Adventures Mini Golf has two 18-hole courses, one with a medieval theme and the other with a jungle, Egyptian theme. Reviewers praise how well maintained the courses are and love the variety in individual hole setups and challenges. And the adjoining restaurant, Scooter’s Sports Grill, makes the perfect place to grab a bite once you’re done.

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield Business Journal

Paul Mueller Co. bumps up wages

Springfield-based stainless steel manufacturer Paul Mueller Co. (OTC: MUEL) has implemented its second wage hike in as many years. This month, roughly 380 hourly manufacturing workers in Springfield and Osceola, Iowa, were awarded wage increases, according to a news release. A company spokesperson could not be reached for comment by deadline on the wage hike amount.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
