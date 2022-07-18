ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm drains stolen across a city, leaving gaping holes over 15-foot drops

By Stephanie Raymond
 2 days ago

One city in Connecticut is now full of pitfalls, thanks to thieves who are apparently trying to make a quick buck.

At least five grates have been stolen from storm drains around West Haven.

City officials believe the grates are being taken by scrappers and then sold for cash.

The thefts are resulting in drains being left wide open, some with holes that drop down 15-feet.

"The nightmare scenario for us is the bicyclist, the runner, God forbid a child finds one of the open grates," West Haven Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy told WFSB .

West Haven City Hall posted about the thefts on Facebook, urging residents to report "any suspicious activity around storm drains."

"When driving, riding a bike or walking, residents are urged to report any suspicious activity around storm drains by calling 911 or the West Haven Police Department," the post said. "If a theft is observed, please get as much information as possible on the vehicle and its occupants."

Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy is informing West Haven residents that at least five steel storm drain grates...

Posted by West Haven City Hall on Thursday, July 14, 2022

McCarthy said the thieves are going through quite a bit of trouble for not much return.

"The average weight on these grates is about 150 pounds. The average return on the grates somewhere between $10 and $15. It's not for a lot of money," he told WFSB.

Replacing the grates, on the other hand, will cost the city thousands, McCarthy added.

At this point, a suspect has not been identified.

