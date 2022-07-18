ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates draft pitcher and an outfielder in 4th and 5th rounds

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago
Los Angeles, CA, USA; The MLB draft stage at XBox Plaza at LA Live. Photo credit © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates continue to use the draft to load up on arms.

In the fourth-round, the Pirates selected left handed pitcher Michael Kennedy out of Troy High School in New York, with the 110th pick.

In the fifth-round, the Pirates took outfielder Tres Gonzalez out of Georgia Tech, 140th overall.

MLB Pipeline has Kennedy ranked 89th in their top 250 prospects list.

The 17-year-old is committed to Louisiana State. He’s 6’1” and weights 205lbs.

“Kennedy has a solid three-pitch mix and a very advanced idea of how to use it,” according to MLB Pipeline. “The 6-foot-1 southpaw doesn’t light up radar guns now, with a fastball that tops out at 92 mph, but it has good riding life up in the zone, he hides it well and he’s not afraid to go after hitters with it. He’ll miss bats consistently with his slider, a breaking ball he will throw in the upper-70s more often than not. He’s not afraid to throw his changeup to lefties and righties, thrown around 81 mph with good arm speed and deception.”

MLB Pipeline also says that he has a consistent delivery and that at 17, has plenty of room to grow and mature physically.

The 21-year-old Gonzalez is ranked 138th by MLB Pipeline.

He bats and throws left, weighs 6’0” and is 185lbs.

He was previously drafted in the 37th round in the 2019 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but turned them down.

“He finished second in the Cape Cod League with a .331 batting average last summer and has walked more than he struck out in each of his two full seasons at Georgia Tech,” according to MLB Pipeline.

The Pipeline also speculated that if an organization believe they would develop his power behind the plate, Gonzalez could’ve been taken in the third-round.

