Los Angeles, CA

Ice-T Shares What Saved Him From Doing A Life Sentence In His Memoir, ‘Split Decision: Life Stories’ [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

If you know Ice-T, you know he’s lived a full life. The rapper turned actor is finally telling his story in his new memoir ‘Split Decision: Life Stories’. He shares that the book is co-written with his friend Spike who grew up with him during his street life in Los Angeles. When Ice-T decided to leave the streets, his friend did not and he ended up getting a life sentence. In a cautionary tale, he talks about leaving his old life behind and shares what happened to his friend who chose the streets.

Along with writing his book, Ice-T shares his endeavors of new music, more acting, and of course his plans on Law & Order: SVU.

Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

