ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Q&A: Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of 'Nope'

By JAKE COYLE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huo1M_0gjuJOi700
Film - Nope - Jordan Peele This image released by Universal Pictures shows writer/director Jordan Peele on the set of "Nope." (Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures via AP) (Glen Wilson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — There's little in contemporary movies quite like the arrival of a new Jordan Peele film. They tend to descend ominously and mysteriously, a little like an unknown object from above that casts an expanding, darkening shadow the closer it comes.

"Nope," the writer-director's third film, is nearly here. After Peele's singular debut, "Get Out," about the possession of Black bodies and the fallacy of post-racial America, and his follow-up, "Us," a monstrous tale of doppelgangers and societal mirrors, the closely-kept-under-wraps "Nope" brings a new set of horrors and unsettling metaphors. For Peele, who writes through shooting and considers the conversation generated by a movie one of its main ingredients, "Nope" is far from a finished project.

“Movie's done," Peele said in a recent interview. "I'm still writing it.”

It's Peele's most ambitious film yet, a flying saucer horror that digs into the nature of spectacle and the desire to document it — a multithreaded theme that encompasses Hollywood history and “Nope,” itself. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as a brother and sister in a family horse wrangling business for film productions. Their California ranch is visited by a strange and violent force in the clouds that they strive to capture on film.

"Nope," which opens in theaters Friday, also extends Peele's own self-conjured mythology. His movies are very loosely tethered together (some fictional establishments appear in several of them), and now even encompass a "Nope" theme park attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. Peele's dark world is increasingly ours.

For Peele, as he said speaking recently by Zoom from Los Angeles, "Nope" is about reaching for a kind of Hollywood movie once unattainable. He pointedly opens the film with Eadweard Muybridge's 1887 photographic study showing a Black rider on a horse. It was one of the first moving pictures. But while the name of the horse and its owner was recorded, the name of the Black jockey is unknown.

“I feel like this is the first moment that anyone would ever allow me or anyone to make this movie. And so I had to take advantage. I had to go as big as possible,” said Peele. “I was like: ‘Let’s go.’”

Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

___

AP. The Eadweard Muybridge loop looms over “Nope'; your characters are said to be descendants from its unnamed rider. To you, what does it mean that the erasure of Black men was there at the foundation of cinema?

Peele: It's a sad part of this industry. It was something I was learning at a good point for myself in this story. I felt like five, 10 years ago, I would never have been able to sell this movie to anyone. So I'm juxtaposing this origin story of film at the same time I'm trying to make a story that's scary and joyous and adventurous and everything I love about film. It just felt very fitting for that starting point to be acknowledged and have ancestral implications for our main characters.

AP: Do you think of your movie as like an antidote to that film?

Peele: Yes. I've been trying to put that together. It's a sequel, it's an antidote, it's a reboot, it's an answer to the way films began and have continued.

AP: Kaluuya and Palmer's characters work on movie sets and “Nope” centers on their attempts to capture something on film. To you, is “Nope” about the movie industry?

Peele: It became very meta very quick. Making a movie is basically like chasing the impossible, trying to bottle something that doesn’t exist. I was inspired by films like "King Kong" and “Jurassic Park" that really deal with the human addiction to spectacle and the presentation and monetization of that. The meta part is you’re commenting on this notion at the same time you’re trying to utilize it and trying to create something that people can’t look away from.

AP: Why do you think in writing “Nope” your thoughts went back to the beginning of film?

Peele: Part of the world of “Nope” is flirting with real Hollywood and the Hollywood that takes place in my liminal dreams and nightmares. In real life, of the prominent Hollywood horse trainers, there’s not an African American one I’m representing. The Haywoods are a very made-up family and notion. It was fun to weave the Hollywood fiction with reality and try and make a seamless immersion into what’s real and what’s not.

AP: A poster of Sidney Poitier's 1972 Western "Buck and the Preacher" is seen in the background of several shots. Was that an important film to you?

Peele: It's the first film that that I know of that had Black cowboys represented in it. The myth that cowboys were just white guys running around, it's just not true, but we don't know that because of Hollywood and the romanticized view of a very brutalized era. The film, it shares a spirit.

AP: Since seeing your film, clouds have taken on a sinister appearance to me. What led you to build your film around that image of an unmoving cloud?

Peele: The beauty of the sky is enthralling — the first movies, in a way. Every now and then you'll see a cloud that sits alone and is too low, and it gives me this vertigo and this sense of Presence with a capital P. I can't describe it, but I knew if I could bottle that and put it into a horror movie, it might change the way people look at the sky.

AP: How much were you thinking about “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”?

Peele: Yeah, “Close Encounters” is something I think about a lot, as is “Signs” by M. Night Shyamalan. These are big-vision directors who have taken flying saucers and science fiction and have brought magic to the way they told those stories. I wanted to toss my hat in the ring to one of my favorite subgenres, in UFOs, and do it in a way only I can.

AP: When the U.S. government declassified video of Navy pilots encountering unexplained aircraft — something your movie references — how did you react? Were you affected by those images?

Peele: I was. It made it very real, very much in the moment. It’s one of the reasons, I guess, I can proudly say this movie is based on a true story. But what was most nerve-wracking or scary to me about the whole thing is that you'd like to think that when actual video proof of UFOs comes out that something would change in our lifestyle, not it's really business as usual. It just proves that there is a desensitization to spectacle. We’re addicted and we’re in over our heads with this addiction. We have proof of UFOs or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena), but the interest with the major public goes so far. It’s very interesting.

AP: You seem to be referring to movies as spectacles but were there also political dimensions to that? You developed this film through some very tumultuous times in American life, including the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Peele: Attention can be a violent thing and our addiction to spectacle can have negative consequences. I think sometimes if we give the wrong spectacle too much attention, it can give it too much power. If we are obsessed with the wrong spectacle, it can distract us from what’s really going on. There’s really a human need to see the unseeable that our entire society is based around. And in so many ways we see it. The last five years, it feels like we’ve gone from seeking spectacle to being inundated with it. And that’s the environment I wrote the film in.

AP: There aren't many filmmakers with as much freedom to make original studio movies as you. You've had chances to join major franchises. How focused are you on crafting your own films from the bottom up?

Peele: Nothing is more rewarding than being able to lead the charge on something that comes from somewhere deep and to get the support of a team on something like that. I feel like if I were working off of someone else’s property, I would owe something to someone else. Besides that core piece of inspiration, it just doesn’t seem as fun to me.

AP: Have you been tempted?

Peele: Yeah, there has been temptation. Sure. And there is temptation. There’s so many things I love. And yet, when faced with my very favorite properties, it still doesn’t beat the thing I haven't written yet or the thing I haven't figured out.

AP: Do you get asked a lot about a sequel to “Get Out"?

Peele: I do get asked that a lot. Never say never. There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see.

AP: After “Get Out,” you suggested you would embark on a series of genre films that grapple with big societal issues. Three films in, where do you feel you are in that project?

Peele: I feel like I’m off to the races. I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Jordan Peele on why Nope's called Nope

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jordan Peele's Nope Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Horror Film

Anticipation has been high for Jordan Peele’s Nope, following his previous two (critically acclaimed) forays into the horror genre: 2017's Get Out 2019's Us. Details of Nope’s plot have been kept intentionally sparse, because the writer/director wants to the film to be an unexpected experience for his audiences. Have no fear – the movie has screened, and now we can possibly glean a little more information from the first reactions to the flick, even as we maintain that delightful dread of the unknown.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Eadweard Muybridge
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Keke Palmer
Cinemablend

Michael B. Jordan Flew Solo At The Nope Premiere After Recent Break-Up, But Shared Sweet Moments With Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele

Michael B. Jordan has already had a long career in TV and film, although his star power has elevated him to A-lister status in the last few years. But that level of fame also comes with its downsides, like how the public was keenly aware of his relationship and subsequent split with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan recently flew solo at the Nope premiere, but shared sweet moments with Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreams And Nightmares#Film Star
Variety

‘Nope’ First Reactions Are a Resounding ‘Yep,’ Praising Jordan Peele’s ‘Most Ambitious Film’

Click here to read the full article. The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s “Nope” are pouring in as the movie continues its premiere in Los Angeles, earning praises for the director’s turn to science-fiction and drawing comparison to filmmakers like Steven Spielberg. Expectations are high for “Nope,” given Peele’s emergence as one of the most beloved directors over the last five years. His film debut, “Get Out,” earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, director for Peele and actor for Kaluuya. Peele won the Academy Award for original screenplay. The film’s $255 million worldwide gross was matched by Peele’s follow-up, “Us,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Jordan Peele Invades the Western With ‘Nope,’ a Thrilling Salute to Spectacle

Early in Nope, Jordan Peele’s thrilling new horror movie, a woman named Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) tells a story. She and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) are horse handlers and ranch owners by trade, who parlay their animal wrangling skills on TV and film shoots, which is where we meet them today. But the ranch is a family business, passed down to them by their father, the late Otis Haywood (Keith David), and by his father before him. Go back far enough in their family line and you’ll meet the man Emerald tells us about in her story: the Black jockey captured in Eadweard Muybridge’s 1878 photographs of a galloping horse, which, strung to together, became one of the earliest known examples of stop-motion photography — essentially, of movies. We know the name of the horse: Sallie Gardner. We know the name of the owner of the horse: Leland Stanford. What we don’t know is the name of the man astride the horse. This is the story Emerald tells us — before telling us about her side hustles and where we can find her on social media. A girl’s gotta eat.
MOVIES
Collider

Daniel Kaluuya's Live-Action 'Barney' Film Is Still Happening

Daniel Kaluuya confirmed his production company, 59%, is still working on a live-action film of Barney, the iconic purple dinosaur. As THR reveals, the project is still in the early stages of development, with 59% reworking a script before setting a production schedule. Kaluuya has his first major role as...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Keke Palmer on the Challenge of Keeping Secrets About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: ‘We All Say the Same Three Words’

Click here to read the full article. When Keke Palmer got a call from Jordan Peele asking her to star in his latest film, “Nope,” she was quick to jump at the chance to join the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s mysterious project. After all, she’d already DM’d him on Instagram about a year earlier hoping to work together. Upon reading the script — which centers on Emerald Haywood (Palmer) and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya), children of a Hollywood horse trainer who begin to witness mysterious events at their inland California farm — Palmer was struck by the trajectory of her character. “She’s of...
MOVIES
defpen

Jordan Peele Shares The Meaning Behind His Upcoming Film, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has pivoted from his career as a comedian on Key & Peele to becoming one of the most sought-after minds in Hollywood. First, he delivered the critically-acclaimed picture, Get Out. Then, he delivered the terrifyingly entertaining film, Us. This summer, he attempts to join the company of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as he goes for a three-peat among the viewing public. His latest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, will hit theaters later this month. During a recent interview, Peele offered a bit of insight on the film’s deeper meaning.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What She Learned On Set, Teases Fans Will Be ‘Very Happy’ With Blumhouse's Threequel

The past decade has been a good time to be a horror fan, as a variety of acclaimed projects have been released, many of which came from Blumhouse Productions. The studio brought one of the best horror movies back to theaters with the 2018 Hallowen movie, which was expanded to full on trilogy. Said trilogy will be completed with Halloween Ends, and Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed what she learned on set, and teased that fans will be “very happy” with the threequel.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2022

If you would have told me a year ago that not only would HBO Max be watchable in the near future, but it would be one of the best overall streaming services out there, I would have called you crazy. And yet, it’s true. Despite starting at rock bottom relative to its competition, HBO Max has actually grown into one of the most reliable streamers out there, with one of the most expansive and varied libraries of content to choose from. It’s a complete 180 from where it was at launch and one of the unlikeliest media comeback stories that we’ve seen in a while. With the entire enterprise upended by Warner Bros’ handoff to Discovery of all things, we might as well enjoy it while we can, because things are doubtless going to change as we go forward.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy