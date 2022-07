Mary Sue Carey was born August 21, 1947, to parents, Horace Birdie Asbery and Ruby Louise Carroll Carey, in Paris, Texas. She passed away July 17, 2022, in Paris. “Sue” married Norwyn Ray Carey in 1968 and the couple remained married until his death in 2019. She worked in the physical therapy department at Christus St. Joseph before retiring to raise two grandchildren. She was a member of CFParis Church.

