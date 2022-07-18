ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida man allegedly lured mother into apartment before killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4k8Q_0gjuIMys00

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly lured his mother into an apartment and killed her, police say.

According to The Associated Press, Logan Lopez, 24, allegedly told investigators on Saturday that he had been planning to kill his mother for the last year.

The Clearwater Police Department said on Twitter that Lopez has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating his mother to death with a hammer and then stabbing her multiple times after he had lured her into his apartment.

Police were called out to the apartment complex by a neighbor around 5 p.m. on Saturday, who reported hearing a woman screaming nearby. According to the AP, police found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead inside an apartment.

According to the AP, police said that Lopez didn’t have a criminal history but had previously been held involuntarily for mental health treatment, which falls under Florida’s Baker Act.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Second suspect charged in Manatee Co. mall shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Manatee County mall shooting that took place on Sunday, July 17, according to deputies. The shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Tampa man killed woman found dead in Carrollwood months ago, deputies say

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies have made an arrest in a six-month murder investigation involving a woman who was found dead in Carrollwood. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Darren Austrew, 26, of Tampa was arrested Monday for the woman’s murder. Deputies said Austrew assaulted...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lured#Mental Health#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Clearwater#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
10 Tampa Bay

Largo preschool teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old

LARGO, Fla. — A preschool teacher was arrested Monday afternoon for child abuse of a 2-year-old student, deputies say. Rebecca Bird forcefully grabbed the student several times and, at another time, caused the 2-year-old to fall to the ground, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Three arrested in connection to Ybor City homicide, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a 2021 homicide in Ybor City, police said. One man was killed in a shooting on September 10, 2021 in the 2900 block of North 17th Street. The Tampa Police Department said 25-year-old Gavin Wolden, 23-year-old Benjamin Smiley, and...
ABC Action News WFTS

Tampa Police need public's help after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in Tampa

Tampa Police continue to investigate after two people were shot outside a home on E. North Bay Street in Tampa. The shooting happened on May 29 around 3 a.m. Tampa Police said 21-year-old Antonio Richardson was outside his family's home when he was shot and killed. Police said he was celebrating a family member's high school graduation. A car drove by, and someone fired multiple rounds striking Richardson and another person.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Polk County deputies search for woman caught on camera stealing child’s phone

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a woman appearing to steal a child’s phone from a Lakeland gas station on Friday. The sheriff’s office said the alleged theft took place on July 9. A young boy and his mother were visiting a Circle K gas station when the boy set down his phone to get a Polar Pop, according to a Facebook post. He accidentally left the phone behind.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy