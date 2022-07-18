ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas university to offer new Harry Styles course

By Ricky Garcia
 2 days ago

Texas State University is slated to offer "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity" in the spring 2023 semester, according to the course professor.

Texas State University to Offer a Class on 'Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity' in Spring 2023

Students can now earn college credit for being obsessed with Harry Styles. On Saturday, Dr. Louie Dean Valencia announced he'll be teaching a course titled "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture" at Texas State University's Honors College in spring 2023, for which students will study all of Styles' albums and acting roles as well as his work with One Direction.
