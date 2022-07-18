Child in back seat as dashcam captures driver hit Georgia officers, ram patrol cars

BYRON, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is behind bars after police said she led them on a dangerous chase Friday including hitting multiple officers and patrol cars.

The Byron Police Department said it happened on Friday when officers were told to look out for an SUV driving reckless on Highway 42 coming into town.

The caller told officers that the SUV was driving at speeds over 100 mph and into other lanes almost hitting incoming traffic.

The vehicle swerved into the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 49, where witnesses tried to block the car in and attempt to stop the car.

When officers tried to stop the driver, Sierra Hibbert, she was extremely uncooperative and would not talk to officers or respond to their commands, officers said.

Officers placed Stop Sticks under her tires to flatten the tires if she drove off.

Several minutes passed and Hibbert rolled up her window, backed into a car stopped behind her and then drove forward hitting multiple Byron police officers and a patrol car.

Hibbert then backed up again and pulled forward hitting two citizens and another patrol car, and took off going onto Highway 49 with a flat tire from the Stop Sticks.

Officers tried blocking the SUV and she backed into a third Byron police car, then drove forward hitting a police cruiser for the second time, causing serious damage to the patrol car.

Officers said Hibbert continued driving on Highway 49 for a short distance where officers were able to block her in and arrest her.

Hibbert also had a small child in the car with her, but the child was not hurt in the chase.

No officers or citizens were seriously injured.

Byron police said they are extremely grateful for the citizens that helped during the incident.

