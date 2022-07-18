Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later.
Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident.
According to a police report, officers responded to 64th and College Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday where an IndyGo bus was stuck on a median. Police said Stewart stole the bus and attempted to drive it away before the bus became lodged a short distance later on the median.
Stewart was then arrested by police.
