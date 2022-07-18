ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later.

Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident.

According to a police report, officers responded to 64th and College Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday where an IndyGo bus was stuck on a median. Police said Stewart stole the bus and attempted to drive it away before the bus became lodged a short distance later on the median.

Stewart was then arrested by police.

FOX59

Greenwood man killed in shooting at apartment complex

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A 48-year-old man died following a shooting Tuesday night in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westminster Court. Police said the shooting stemmed from a “fight or disturbance” at Westminster Apartments. A Greenwood resident, identified as 48-year-old Jason Grider, was […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Coroner rules in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of a man in police custody a homicide. Herman Whitfield III died from “cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint and conducted electrical weapon use,” according to the coroner’s office. The report also listed “morbid obesity” and “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” (a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
