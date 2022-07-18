Ronald L. “Scooby” Kelley

Mary L Brewer, 85, of Richland Center, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1937, the daughter of Neil D. and Agnes S. (Berberich) Fry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com.
