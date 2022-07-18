ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, WI

Ronald L. “Scooby” Kelley

Cover picture for the articleRonald L. “Scooby” Kelley, 69, of Cassville, Wisconsin, died July 12, 2022, at Grant Regional Health in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Ron requested a Celebration of Life, which will be held from 5:00 PM – ?, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at J & J Sandbar, 1110 E. Amelia St,...

Carol R. Clausius

Services for Carol R. Clausius, 93, of Richland Center, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11 am. Carol passed away Saturday, July 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Burial will be in the family plot at the Richland Center Cemetery.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Jeanette M. Bockhop

Jeanette M. Bockhop, 81, of Belmont, Wisc., lived a full, busy life until she died suddenly on July 18, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
Thomas D. “Tom” Johns

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.
DARLINGTON, WI
Keith E. “Smokey” Kamps

Keith Emil Kamps, 83, of Belmont, passed away suddenly on July 11 after a long battle with many health issues. Keith, known to many as Smokey, was born May 7, 1939, in Platteville, to Emil and Ella (Speth) Kamps. When he was a young child, his family moved to the Speth homestead farm near Belmont. He lived at the farm until 1999 when his mother passed away. Although he worked as a farm laborer and at Nodolf Lumber for 25 years, his most treasured role was serving as caretaker for his mom and allowing her to live out her days at the beloved family farm.
BELMONT, WI
M. Joan Balk

M. Joan Balk of Dodgeville, WI entered Heaven on her 90th Birthday on July 17, 2022. She was born of Vincent and Viola Polodna on July 17, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, WI. Joan married Joe Balk on August 9, 1949, prior to moving to Dodgeville in the early ’50s. Together, they had six children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Mary L Brewer

Mary L Brewer, 85, of Richland Center, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1937, the daughter of Neil D. and Agnes S. (Berberich) Fry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI

