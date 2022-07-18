ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is facing serious charges after a discovery by authorities in Eagle County on July 13. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an officer pulled 40-year-old Domingo Mendoza-Ceja of Denver over for weaving along...

Comments / 47

Plumb Joy
2d ago

How long before they release him so he can flee back to Mexico? He'll never betray the cartel and risk his and his family's lives.

Reply
6
Depcom
2d ago

That was a decoy vehicle. The main carrier was that 18' International that was keeping distance a mile back.

Reply
10
