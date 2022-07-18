Darrell Glenn Hosmer, born July 2, 1968, to Stanley Hosmer and Laura Hosmer-LaRoche, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2022, due to respiratory failure. He was 54. Darrell attended Franklin schools before going into the workforce. He landed his favorite job working at Gold Star Sod Farm, previously located in Canterbury, where he would remain employed for 15 years before the business shut down operations. From there he went on to work at Meadowbrook US Cellular Pavilion in Gilford, before becoming disabled due to a back injury.
