Sanbornton, NH

Lynn M. Robb, 66

Lynn M. Robb, 66

SANBORNTON — Lynn Marie Robb of Morrison Road, a lifelong resident of Sanbornton, passed away on July 16, 2022 after many years of illness. She was born in Laconia, on October 17, 1955, the daughter of the late Clarence and Phyllis Robinson. Lynn worked as a machinist at the...
SANBORNTON, NH
Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99

Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99

MEREDITH — Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99, of 23 Pleasant Street, Meredith, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. Gwendolyn "Gwen" was born on March 29, 1923, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Charles Reneau and Ida (Kimball) Reneau. Gwen graduated from high school and nurses...
MEREDITH, NH
Marjorie A. Lawrence, 91

Marjorie A. Lawrence, 91

LOUDON — Marjorie Albertha Lawrence, 91, of Loudon, went home to heaven on July 15, 2022 at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Marjorie was born August 18, 1930 to Arthur and Sylvia Huckins in Belmont. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Lawrence; five brothers, Raymond Kimball, Richard Huckins, Percy...
LOUDON, NH
Joel A. Myron, 83

Joel A. Myron, 83

SANBORNTON — Joel A. Myron, 83, of Sanbornton, passed away at home on Friday, May 20, 2022. Joel was born on December 8, 1938 to Joseph L. and Evelyn A. (Pierce) Myron in Providence, RI. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of...
SANBORNTON, NH
City
Webster, NH
City
Sanbornton, NH
City
Laconia, NH
Carl C. Cutter, 73

Carl C. Cutter, 73

LACONIA — On Friday, July 8, 2022, Carl Clark Cutter passed away at the age of 73 at Concord Hospital in Concord, from stroke complications. Carl was born on June 29, 1949 in Laconia, to Elizabeth (Libby) Cutter and Clifford Cutter I. Carl was a retired Army veteran, and...
LACONIA, NH
Krystal L. Sorrell, 43

Krystal L. Sorrell, 43

DANBURY — Krystal L. Sorrell, 43, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon. Krystal was born in Concord, the daughter of Robert and Nancy (MacInnis) Haynes. She lived most of her life in Bristol and Danbury. A 1998 graduate of Newfound Regional High School, Krystal furthered her education at NHTI in Concord. Krystal worked at Market Basket in Tilton and assisted with her husband’s business, Nick’s Plumbing and Heating.
DANBURY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Darrell G. Hosmer, 54

Darrell G. Hosmer, 54

Darrell Glenn Hosmer, born July 2, 1968, to Stanley Hosmer and Laura Hosmer-LaRoche, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2022, due to respiratory failure. He was 54. Darrell attended Franklin schools before going into the workforce. He landed his favorite job working at Gold Star Sod Farm, previously located in Canterbury, where he would remain employed for 15 years before the business shut down operations. From there he went on to work at Meadowbrook US Cellular Pavilion in Gilford, before becoming disabled due to a back injury.
FRANKLIN, NH
Person
William H. Webster
laconiadailysun.com

Two indicted for dealing in fentanyl

Two men are facing felony-level charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl in the area. Tyler Elliot, 25, of Grove Street, in Farmington, was indicted for possession of more than 5 grams of fentanyl when he was arrested in Belmont last November. Kyle Avery, 31, of Landing Lane, in Laconia, was also...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Belmont Police Log

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 189 service calls between 11 a.m. July 11 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Thirteen people were arrested. Eric J. McMaster, 60, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. Jason M. MacLeod, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a...
BELMONT, NH
Gilford Police Log

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 139 service calls from last Friday through Monday. Six people were arrested. Xoren P. Powell, 20, of Fairview Drive, in Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant. Evan E. Griffin, 18, of Brackett Lane, in Northfield, was arrested for unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage. Zoltan...
GILFORD, NH
#William Henry
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock management team resigns

LACONIA — The entire management staff of Gunstock Mountain Resort tendered their resignations at the very beginning of the Gunstock Area Commission meeting Wednesday night, after the entire team was placed in audience seating instead of at the speaker's table. The placement was the final straw for a team...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

'Sweet': A tribute to downtown Laconia

After enjoying a “berry” salad with raspberries, candid rhubarb, roasted beets, crumbled blue cheese and walnuts tossed on fresh greens, in the enchanting patio at Trillium Farm to Table restaurant just off Main Street, how could I possibly resist a dark chocolate ball? My fork slid like butter down through the thick, rich round of pleasure. Sweet, I thought. Just as the lunch had been. The conversation. The flowers and shrubs bordering the patio. The white puffy clouds floating above in the clear blue summer sky.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia elementary school leadership roster complete heading into new school year

LACONIA — All three elementary schools in Laconia have new leadership ready to start the school year after the appointment of Elisa Guerriero as principal of Pleasant Street School. Guerriero's hire was unanimously approved by the school board at their July 12 meeting. Superintendent Steve Tucker said Guerriero was...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Suspect in Barnstead armed robbery indicted

A Pittsfield man has been indicted for committing an armed robbery in Barnstead. Justin Thomas, 21, of Main Street, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of armed robbery, and second charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Thomas is accused of robbing the Bosco Bell convenience store on...
BARNSTEAD, NH
Laconia Police Log

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 333 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon yesterday. Twenty-two people were arrested. Wayne E. Otis, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Anthony M. Taro, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Marleen A. Layne, 53, no fixed...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Karen Barker: Belknap County deserves elected officials who represent all constituents

I am writing in response to Rep. Mike Sylvia's letter of July 13. First, every citizen of Belknap County is a "real citizen of Belknap County", not just those who agree with Rep. Sylvia. I want elected officials who understand that they represent everyone once elected, not just those who voted for them (I am not from Belmont, so I had no choice in the matter of Rep. Sylvia's election.) Secondly, as a poll worker in Laconia's Ward 1 I find his insinuations about voter fraud in Belknap County highly insulting. Everyone who works in our ward does a great job ensuring that all voting rules and regulations are followed, in order to ensure all eligible citizens are able to cast their ballot. It appears that Rep. Sylvia is following the "voter fraud script" that is meant to sow doubt in the minds of the voters about the legitimacy of election results, which I find quite disconcerting. The citizens of Belknap County deserve elected officials who represent all of their constituents and who work to bring people together rather than create divisions. I hope both major parties can bring forward candidates in the next election who can do so, and end this time of discord.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Man arrested in Northfield in connection with stolen vehicle

NORTHFIELD — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a police manhunt and has been charged with driving a vehicle stolen in the northern part of the state. State Police identified the man as Robert Walsh, 56, of Marston Mills, Massachusetts. Walsh was taken into custody Sunday evening and charged...
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lebanon landfill to trash punch cards

LEBANON — If all goes as planned, residents of the 22 member communities using the Lebanon landfill will have a new payment system in place that should be more convenient and efficient. Instead of the current punch card system, the proposal is to incorporate prepaid trash bags and an...
LEBANON, NH

