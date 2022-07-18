I am writing in response to Rep. Mike Sylvia's letter of July 13. First, every citizen of Belknap County is a "real citizen of Belknap County", not just those who agree with Rep. Sylvia. I want elected officials who understand that they represent everyone once elected, not just those who voted for them (I am not from Belmont, so I had no choice in the matter of Rep. Sylvia's election.) Secondly, as a poll worker in Laconia's Ward 1 I find his insinuations about voter fraud in Belknap County highly insulting. Everyone who works in our ward does a great job ensuring that all voting rules and regulations are followed, in order to ensure all eligible citizens are able to cast their ballot. It appears that Rep. Sylvia is following the "voter fraud script" that is meant to sow doubt in the minds of the voters about the legitimacy of election results, which I find quite disconcerting. The citizens of Belknap County deserve elected officials who represent all of their constituents and who work to bring people together rather than create divisions. I hope both major parties can bring forward candidates in the next election who can do so, and end this time of discord.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 10 HOURS AGO