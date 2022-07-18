ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Mouse blamed for starting late-night fire in Redding

A witness reported the fire burned in the front yard...

actionnewsnow.com

Police: Driver dies in early morning rollover crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A person died in a rollover crash near the Children's Dentistry and Orthopedics in Redding on Wednesday morning, according to Redding Police Department. Police said a report came in at about 1:45 a.m. that a vehicle rolled over and started a fire in the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shotwick Trail.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police will be doing training on Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department will be conducting training on Thursday at the Red Bluff High School Campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red Bluff Police would like to inform people who live in that area that there may be some increased police and civilian traffic. The increased traffic will only be due to the training.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Victim of Redding DUI crash remains in critical condition

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Kevin Rabedew holds onto hope as he remains in critical condition at U.C. Davis after a drunk driver crashed into him Sunday in Redding. "Sitting here reflecting on the last few days has really, kind of, sank in. My body feels so...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Peter Fire destroys child daycare center in Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The owners of Cozy Kids Childcare grabbed all of the kids and ran when the Peter Fire hit last week. They would come back to find everything burned down, even their own home. "We lost everything," said Carol Von Brandt, owner of the childcare center....
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Boyfriend murdered during fight in Shasta Lake last weekend identified

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) released the name of the man who was murdered following an argument with his boyfriend 52-year-old Peter Attanasio in Shasta Lake last weekend. According to the SCSO's Coroner's Office, the victim was positively identified as Shasta Lake Resident, 55-year-old...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored for most people in Redding on Wednesday

REDDING, Calif. 7:33 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to most people in the area from South Bonnyview Road to Bechelli Lane in Redding, according to the Redding Electric Utility (REU) outage map. Somewhere between 11-50 people are without power in this area. Power originally went out at about...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta Lake drowning victim identified

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who died after drowning at Shasta Lake over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 2:20 p.m., a investigator from the Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Bridge Bay Marina in Redding regarding a possible drowning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
nypressnews.com

The lasting effect that Sherri Papini’s faked kidnapping left on a community

A Northern California woman’s disappearance more than five years ago shocked the tight-knit community of Redding, California. The disappearance of Sherri Papini set off a frantic three-week search. Neighbors volunteered for grid searches and law enforcement made finding Papini a top priority. “There was an extreme amount of pressure...
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported Near Woodland

Two People Killed in Collision With Tractor-Trailer. A pickup truck and semi collision in Yolo County near Woodland on July 15 ended up as a double fatality accident. The collision occurred at about 7:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 96. Officers with the Woodland office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call where they discovered that a 2018 Freightliner and 2004 Dodge had collided. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge, both Redding residents, died in the collision.
WOODLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Portland man visiting Shasta County drowns in Lake Shasta

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 44-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, was pronounced dead after deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at Lake Shasta, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday to the Hirz Bay area of the McCloud...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were ejected after losing control at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Quartz Hill Road in Redding at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday. Redding Police say that when officers arrived on scene...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

ACID residents say lack of water caused Peter Fire's rapid growth

ANDERSON, Ca. — It's well-known that the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District (ACID) was allocated zero water in 2022. And last week, we saw the ramifications of that decision. Last Thursday's Peter Fire broke out near Peter Pan Gulch and spread quickly. Ultimately, the fire burned over 300 acres and destroyed...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors helping each other rebuild after the Peter Fire

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Peter Fire burned over 300 acres, destroying 16 structures and damaging another 8. When the Peter Fire broke out, people living near the burn scar rushed to evacuate and hoped that their homes would be saved. Jack Santos is one of the many people that live...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Suspect admits to entering yard of a business to steal gas

REDDING, Calif. - A 24-year-old suspect admitted to entering a yard to steal gas from the vehicles in Redding, the Redding Police Department said. Bobby Oetzel, 24, was arrested late Friday night after officers responded to the 1500 block of Cypress Avenue for a video alarm. Officers surrounded the locked...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake argument turned into homicide

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man being unresponsive in the 3900 block of Los Gatos Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the residence they found a male victim inside...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Preliminary hearing date set for Red Bluff attempted murder suspect

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:45 P.M. UPDATE - The suspect in the shooting and standoff in Red Bluff last week was in court on Tuesday, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Paul Rossetti, 40, was charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 suspects arrested after theft at Anderson VFW hall

ANDERSON, Calif. - Two Anderson VFW employees were booked on multiple charges following a suspected theft at a Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) hall, according to the Anderson Police Department. Anderson Police Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon at the local VFW for a reported theft. Kaitlyn Dunham, 30,...
ANDERSON, CA

