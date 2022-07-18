Mouse blamed for starting late-night fire in Redding

Two People Killed in Collision With Tractor-Trailer. A pickup truck and semi collision in Yolo County near Woodland on July 15 ended up as a double fatality accident. The collision occurred at about 7:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 96. Officers with the Woodland office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call where they discovered that a 2018 Freightliner and 2004 Dodge had collided. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge, both Redding residents, died in the collision.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO