ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

One Man’s Opinion: Guns & Hoses

By Bill Crane
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Um1K_0gjuFxjg00
Bill Crane OMO

With our most recent Fourth of July celebration marred by another tragic mass shooting in the suburbs of Chicago, it seems that these assaults on our psyche and our communities are becoming an almost weekly occurrence in America. And yet, as we also learned later about the primary shooter suspect in custody, he apparently purchased his firearms legally, with even more in his vehicle and at home, in a state and city with some of the most stringent gun laws in the nation. Chicago also suffers from the nation’s highest homicide rate, though that inner-city and often black-on-black crime receives scant national media attention or focus.

Yes, America has a gun problem, but it also appears to have a problem with apparently isolated and potentially sociopathic, young white men. These young men often appear to live on a daily diet of Fort Nite, Mortal Combat, Doom, and pornography - on their mobile phones, PCs, and tablets. Those first three are online role-playing video games, I’ll leave it to you to figure out their use for the fourth and how this fits into that.

There have been psychological studies of some size for more than 20 years now indicating that games of this nature increase aggression and downplay the actual impacts of real acts of violence and sexual aggression.

And yet, as a society, we almost never discuss those issues or related concerns of the many mental health challenges among adolescents and young adults. In the case of the Chicagoland shootings, the gunmen had apparently multiple warning signs, including suicide attempts and threats to kill members of his own family, for three years running, and yet, no real preventative actions were taken.

Though this gun violence and mental health crisis IS about more than access to firearms, I do think it is past time for some additional common-sense reforms –

- Universal registration

- Required training for owning high caliber and capacity weapons

- Additional regulation on the ownership of automatic assault-style weapons

- CLOSE the Gun Show and family gift gun ownership loophole

- Background checks and a national database

- Red Flag laws, with some limits on how law enforcement or local governments may tag/label someone as ‘at risk’ to the harm of themselves or others

The most recent federal law signed by President Joe Biden, does address some mental health funding and allows access by law enforcement officials to Juvenile Offense records of shooters and potential shooters for review, hopefully, allowing action to be taken PRIOR to additional shootings.

Outlawing existing weapons or any type of confiscation program will mean that ONLY THOSE who are willing and able to break the law or harm others will still have guns. I know all too well that our local police and Sheriff deputies are almost daily out-gunned and out-manned. While they carry a service revolver, the local gang member more likely has an AK-47 under the seat bench of their car, or in their trunk.

The firepower match is not even close. While we need to do more on guns, we also need to do more to raise awareness and pay attention to what our sons are doing online, on social media, in their browser history as well as on their phones. We need more active parenting, as well as Red Flag laws, with limitations on illegal search and seizures, to allow educators, family members, neighbors, and the authorities to more ably identify potential predators and to find them treatment or if necessary, place them in custody and prevent them from harming others so indiscriminately.

In a cyber world where life is almost meaningless and you can actually win game points online for killing a cop, what lessons do we expect our young men to be learning? We need to pull out some hoses and cool off some of the heat in many of those games, which in my mind are almost as dangerous as the weapons some of those more fragile minds may later come to possess.

With music and gangsta culture considered cool, reinforced by online gaming which glorifies violence and sexual aggression, minimizing the impacts of both and as well as the ongoing media focus giving visibility and fame to the shooters…it will take much more than making it much more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase firearms of any kind, to put a muzzle on this growing crisis. Open your eyes, as well as open your minds…before you find yourself or someone you care about next in the line of fire.

>>WATCH:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

Governor tells NRA to 'leave us the hell alone'

After an Independence Day marred by violence, including a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., that claimed several lives and injured dozens, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has decided he has had enough of the National Rifle Association. After the NRA posted a tweet the day after the shooting that claimed...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Salon

An endless arms race: How to fight the NRA's absurd solution to mass shootings

As we celebrated Independence Day, there was no independence from the scourge of gun violence and the toll it is taking on the American psyche. The shooter who attacked a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding at least 38 others, used a "high-powered rifle," according to authorities. Survivors report a rain of bullets at the height of the attack.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Congresswoman sparks confusion by saying she’d shoot her own grandchildren to defend her guns

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko took several by surprise after she appeared to say she would shoot her own grandchildren while she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill last month.“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said. She went on to hit out at Democrats for attempting to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children”.The statements were on made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Crazy white people scare everybody is June letter of the month | Letters

Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people, and he defines the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Guns Hoses#Fort Nite#Mortal Combat
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

The number of kids who have been killed by guns since 2020 could fill 52 school buses. Those buses just visited Ted Cruz.

Fifty-two buses would normally be filled with more than 4,000 laughing and joking children on their way to school. On Thursday, every single one of those seats was empty – representing the 4,368 children who have died from gun violence in the past two years – as the mile-long procession made its way to the downtown office of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans trust armed citizens more than law enforcement to protect them in mass shooting

(The Center Square) – Americans trust armed citizens more than law enforcement to stop mass shooters, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the poll Monday, which showed that 41.8% of surveyed voters “believe that an armed citizen would be their best protection if they were caught in a mass shooting event.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

AR-15 and AK-47 rifle sales surge to 24 million, more than Ford F-150s

The most popular firearm in America continues to roll out of gun stores in record numbers. According to new data released on the day a House committee is considering a ban on the gun, the number of AR-15 and AK-47-style "modern sporting rifles" has surged to 24.4 million. The industry...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy