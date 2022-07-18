Thomas Roy Bader

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO