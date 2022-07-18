Michael Lawrence enters not guilty pleas to theft charges, trial set for November

A November trial has been set for a Watertown businessman who has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of theft.

Michael A. Lawrence, 35, was indicted by a grand jury. He faces one count of theft of lost or mislaid property and one count of grand theft.

The charges are alternate counts. That means the accused can only plead to or be found guilty of one of the charges.

Both charges accuse Lawrence of stealing cash or items valued between $5,000 and $100,000 between July 2 and Nov. 13, 2018, according to court paperwork. No other details are included in the file.

Lawrence appeared in court in Watertown last week where he entered his pleas and asked for a jury trial, which has been set for Nov. 16-18.

Lawrence has been a partner in the Stony Point development at Lake Kampeska and previously owned a downtown business. He has also been a real estate agent in town.

Each charge is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.