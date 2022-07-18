ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Michael Lawrence enters not guilty pleas to theft charges, trial set for November

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8M3h_0gjuFhrI00

A November trial has been set for a Watertown businessman who has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of theft.

Michael A. Lawrence, 35, was indicted by a grand jury. He faces one count of theft of lost or mislaid property and one count of grand theft.

The charges are alternate counts. That means the accused can only plead to or be found guilty of one of the charges.

Both charges accuse Lawrence of stealing cash or items valued between $5,000 and $100,000 between July 2 and Nov. 13, 2018, according to court paperwork. No other details are included in the file.

Lawrence appeared in court in Watertown last week where he entered his pleas and asked for a jury trial, which has been set for Nov. 16-18.

Lawrence has been a partner in the Stony Point development at Lake Kampeska and previously owned a downtown business. He has also been a real estate agent in town.

Each charge is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Sheriff’s Office: Loosened lug nuts reported in Volga

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are asking for the public’s help in finding those who tampered with a car. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Volga between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Someone loosened three lug nuts on the rear driver’s side tire.
VOLGA, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown Fire Rescue quickly knocks down dumpster fire

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue made quick work at a dumpster fire last night. They were called to a report of a fire in a roll off dumpster behind a new construction apartment complex at 1604 4th Street Northeast at 7:00 p.m. They arrived to find insulation smoldering in the...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Grass fire threatens homes in rural Codington County

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue spent nearly four hours battling a grass fire west of town on Tuesday. The initial call, which came in just after 3:30, was a report of a baler on fire on 449th Avenue. By the time they got there, the fire had spread into a...
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Deuel County teen found

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County say a teen who was reported missing in Clear Lake Thursday afternoon has been found. Thursday, July 14 – 5 p.m. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
gowatertown.net

KWAT News covers city issues in conversation with Watertown Mayor Ried Holien (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–These are exciting times in Watertown with several big ticket construction items either wrapping up construction, or about to get started. KWAT News Director Mike Tanner sat down with Mayor Ried Holien today to talk about the new terminal at Watertown Regional Airport, a new ice arena, the Sinclair Square development, and new Codington County flood maps being released by FEMA.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Winners announced in Watertown Boys and Girls Club’s 13th annual raffle

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The winners were announced Tuesday in the Watertown Boys and Girls Club’s 13th annual, “Support a Child Win Something Wild” raffle hear live on Watertown Radio. Kris Seefeldt of Watertown was the winner of the Whirlpool four-piece stainless steel kitchen appliance set. Chad Hansen of...
WATERTOWN, SD
Plainsman

Clark resident is oldest South Dakotan

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association’s Century Club is pleased to announce Hazel Christopherson Ness of Clark as the 2022 South Dakota Centenarian of the Year. Born in May of 1915, Hazel is 107 years old, and is the current oldest member of the Century ClubSM.
CLARK, SD
KELOLAND

The South Dakota Basketball Lottery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – I was watching the 2022 NBA draft last month when I got the idea, what would it be like if we here in South Dakota had our own basketball draft? So, I decided I’d create one. The goal of every NBA team is to win a title. While trades and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Real Estate Brokerage#Stony Point
gowatertown.net

Two vehicles damaged in Highway 212 collision in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–There was heavy damage to two vehicles in a collision on a Highway 212 intersection in Watertown Wednesday afternoon. Police Sergeant Scott Price says it happened a little before 2:00 p.m. at Highway 212 and 21st Street Southwest. A Cadillac driven by 39 year-old Darren Shelton of Watertown...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

335
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy