ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Knifebird Wine Bar owner Kate Ashby to open a bistro in the former Sweetgrass building

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoQyf_0gjuFgyZ00

Knifebird Wine Bar owner Kate Ashby will open a new restaurant in the Cooper-Young restaurant space that was most recently Sweetgrass / Next Door.

The Public Bistro is set to open in early winter 2023 at 937 Cooper St.

Ashby describes The Public as a full-service American bistro restaurant focused on simple classic American dishes.

"Think if Huey's and Houston's had a baby," she said.

The menu is still being developed, but Ashby said the restaurant will focus on dinner and "a really good" brunch.

In other news:Congrats to Class of 2022! See hundreds of photos from graduations in Knoxville and beyond

For subscribers:Half of Marble City Market's original vendors are out. What's causing food hall departures?

Ashby said she had been looking for a space for over a year when she learned about Sweetgrass closing.

"I was looking at the neighborhood, and, like I did with Knifebird, thought there was a a need for a restaurant like this," she said.

Building owner Kristi Ryan said of Ashby, "My confidence in Kate and her vision knows no bounds. I am excited to see the building and that section of Cooper-Young come to life under her helm. The Public will be a breath of fresh air for the neighborhood, and Midtown at large."

Ashby opened Knifebird in 2019 at 2155 Central Ave.

Ashby said at the time that she loved the energy of Memphis but felt it was missing a neighborhood wine bar, a place she could go for a great glass of wine without having to sit down for a full restaurant meal.

Knifebird is the bar she wanted to go to.

While Knifebird was the first time running her own spot, Ashby is no stranger to the hospitality industry.

Her career includes working as a server, a maitre d', an assistant general manager and a general manager in the Northeast. She even worked with James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr for over a decade, opening several restaurants for him while living in New York.

Ashby plans to totally transform the 4,600-square-foot building, reconfiguring the dining room, bar and kitchen to be more functional.

"We are definitely starting over with a clean slate," she said. "It will be very different."

Like she did at Knifebird, she plans to be her own interior designer for the space.

"It will have more of a classic American bistro feel," she said, definitely with her own flair added to the mix.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining Reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BHG

This East Memphis Home Combines Current-Day Design and Inspiration from the Past

Beautiful memories live on—especially when they become the threads that weave through a home. That's what happened in this freshly built traditional house in East Memphis, Tennessee, where interiors explode in floral chintzes, undulating wallpapers, and jewel hues. Each element speaks to current-day design as it also nudges awake fond recollections of the homeowner's past, her beloved growing-up days of the 1970s.
MEMPHIS, TN
I Love Memphis

New Fest Alert! Memphis Beer & Arcade Festival This Fall

It's a chance to play vintage arcade games, pinball machines, play old-school video games, plus hear live music with tie-ins to video game culture, and enjoy great craft beer and food. The event will have free entry from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. that Saturday, and is all ages and...
MEMPHIS, TN
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Famous Memphis 'Peabody Ducks' Boarding the Elevator Is Way Too Cute

Time to immediately book a ticket to Memphis because this is one hotel you don't want to miss! The Peabody is a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, that gathers people from around the world. And not in a way you'd normally expect. It's not because of the beautiful rooms or cool amenities. It's because of ducks. Yes, ducks in a hotel! We didn't believe it until we watched this video but as it turns out it's a tradition that dates back to the 1930s!
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

National Talk Radio Magazine Features KWAM’s Tim Van Horn

The tables were turned (in a good way) for KWAM’s Tim Van Horn. Thanks to a growing a.m. drive audience with “Wake Up Memphis” and a frequent Guest Host spot on The Todd Starnes Show, national talk media’s leading trade publication Talkers has taken notice of Tim. Instead of asking all of the questions, Tim sat down and answered questions from the magazine’s Editor and Publisher, Michael Harrison.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

Best foods to eat during extreme temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dietician is sharing some great family-friendly tips to make sure your you’re getting the nutrients you need during the hot summer months. Leslie Ely, dietician at Methodist Germantown Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what types of food you should be having more of during the summer months, along with some meal planning strategies.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 12-18

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Chandler
Person
James Beard
actionnews5.com

Memphis twins compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Viewers of Tuesday’s season finale of NBC’s Dancing with Myself will get a double dose of Memphis. Jemarcus and Demarcus White, twins from the Bluff City, will be performing on the dance show. The White twins have taken a love and talent for dance...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Anticipation grows for first FedEx Cup playoff event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It won’t be long until Memphis is the center of the golf world. After a fantastic British Open, there’s plenty of buzz around golf. That excitement is about to hop back across the pond from St. Andrews, Scotland and arrive at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is now just over three weeks away.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Central Ave#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Knifebird Wine Bar#The Public Bistro#American
actionnews5.com

Inflation effects the food banks in Olive Branch

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - As inflation continues to climb, places like Olive Branch Food Ministry are seeing an increase in people experiencing food insecurity. Sheila Sneed, who heads the Olive Branch Food Ministry 10, said they’ve seen a steady increase of people coming to their pantry every month this year.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

West Memphis housing development coming to Big River Landing East

WEST MEMPHIS. Ark. (WMC) - The Big River Landing East community is prepared for housing development. West Memphis is adding its first housing development in over 40 years. The community known as Big River Landing East will take the benefit of the housing development project, consisting of new amenities such as new carports, stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, vinyl windows and plank siding.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Ten neighborhood watch groups awarded $2,500 grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Ten neighborhood watch groups each received a $2,500 Crime Prevention Grant to help improve their communities, the Memphis Police Department announced. Mayor Jim Strickland spoke at Monday night’s event and handed out the awards. Police Chief CJ Davis was also at the event along with several members of the Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Memphis Animal Services hits a record and needs your help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services said they have hit a record for the number of dogs in the shelter and they need the public’s help to find homes. According to the shelter, there are over 300 dogs in their possession (not including 78 in foster homes) and 238 cats in foster homes. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Company incentive promotes safety

Some production workers with a DeSoto County landscaping company recently got a bump in their paycheck thanks to their punctuality and safety efforts. Michael Hatcher and Associates CEO Russ Sneed says the “Show Up Safety Incentive” came about after a field trip to an office of one of the regional or national companies that Michael Hatcher and Associates works with.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It’s been overwhelming”: HVAC companies slammed with calls during dangerous heatwave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During this intense summer heatwave, technicians are pulling 14-hour days to repair all the broken air conditioning units in the Mid-South. “We’re running pretty much all day,” said Jonathan Vails, a field supervisor technician at Choate’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing. “We’re doing everything we can to take care of our customers.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy