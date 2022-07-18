ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Ravenna mom's plea hearing in crash that killed her daughters and another girl delayed

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 2 days ago
A plea hearing for a Ravenna woman charged in a 2020 crash that killed two of her daughters and another girl and injured several others will be delayed by more than a week.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman ordered on July 15that the plea hearing for Julianne M. Shead, 42, which had been scheduled for Tuesday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas, be continued to July 27. Pittman's order states that the continuance is "due to unforeseen circumstances that could not be avoided," but does not provide details.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Shead was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed around a curve on Peck Road in Shalersville when she lost control, went off the road and crashed into a tree during the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2020.

Marlana J. Mullin, 22, Christine Shead, 12 — both Shead’s daughters — and Evey Montecalvo, 13, were killed. Shead's then 14-year-old sons, Garret and Austin Shead, Brandon Krotzer, then 15 and not a relative of Shead's, and Shead’s nephew Matthieu Glass, then 19, and Shead herself were all injured.

A grand jury indicted Shead on 20 felony and misdemeanor counts, including multiple counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Shead has been held in Portage County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. She had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Tuesday when it was canceled in June and the plea hearing scheduled in its place.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

