The Big Ten was very well represented on the watch list for the Maxwell Award. Including UCLA and USC, there were 10 programs with players on the watch list.

Four of those 10 programs had multiple names on the watch list, including UCLA and USC.

The Maxwell Award is one of the most prestigious awards in college football. The Maxwell Football Club presents the annual award to the best player in college football.

Last season, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award.

The Maxwell Football Club also hands out several other awards including the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the watch list. His brother, Tua Tagovailoa, won the award in 2018.

With Young’s taking of the Maxwell Award last year, the SEC has won the last four awards. A Big Ten player hasn’t won the Maxwell Award since Penn State running back Larry Johnson in 2002.

Check out what Big Ten players made the Maxwell Award watch list!

Illinois: Chase Brown

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa

Michigan: Blake Corum

Michigan State: Payton Thorne, Jayden Reed

Minnesota: Mohamed Ibrahim

Ohio State: C.J. Stroud, Jaxson Smith-Nijgba, TreVeyon Henderson

Penn State: Sean Clifford

Purdue: Aidan O'Connell

UCLA: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet

USC: Jordan Addison, Caleb Williams