Bucks County, PA

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Bucks, Montgomery counties

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
Severe weather is possible in Bucks and Montgomery counties Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeastern Pennsylvania, as well as surrounding areas, at about 1:45 p.m. The thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

Damaging winds are the main threat, however large hail and tornadoes could happen as well, according to the weather service.

Check back later for updates.

One year later:A year after 2021 floods, Bucks families recovering as they brace for more extreme weather

