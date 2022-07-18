ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Uber to pay millions to settle DOJ suit over overcharging disabled riders

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In6YL_0gjuF3pb00

T he Justice Department announced that Uber agreed to pay millions of dollars following a federal lawsuit arguing the car ride service had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The department said Monday that Uber “will offer several million dollars in compensation to more than 65,000 Uber users who were charged discriminatory fees due to disability,” following a lawsuit by the Biden Justice Department in November.

The federal lawsuit against the technology company last year aimed to “enforce Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” a law that the DOJ emphasized “prohibits discrimination based on disability by a private entity that is primarily engaged in the business of transporting people and whose operations affect commerce.”

DOJ said that its two-year agreement with Uber means the company “has committed to waive wait time fees for all Uber riders who certify that they (or someone they frequently travel with) need more time to get in an Uber car because of a disability” and that it will make wait time fee waivers easier for those with disabilities.

UBER SUED BY WOMEN OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIMS

The department said Uber “will credit the accounts of more than 65,000 eligible riders who signed up for the waiver program for double the amount of wait time fees they were ever charged” and will also pay $1.73 million to more than 100,000 passengers who complained to Uber about being charged wait time fees because of a disability, as well as $500,000 to other individuals DOJ said had been harmed by the policy.

“People with disabilities should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or punished because of their disability, which is exactly what Uber’s wait time fee policy did,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said. “This agreement sends a strong message that Uber and other ridesharing companies will be held accountable if their services discriminate against people with disabilities.”

Clarke added: “The Civil Rights Division remains committed to enforcing the ADA and ensuring that people with disabilities can travel free from barriers and indignities.”

“We’re pleased to have reached this agreement with the Department of Justice, and look forward to continuing to help everyone move easily around their communities,” Uber said in a statement on Monday. “It has long been our policy to refund wait-time fees for riders with a disability when they alerted us that they were charged, and prior to this matter being filed we made changes so that any rider who shares that they have a disability would have wait-time fees waived automatically. We are always working to improve accessibility for all users and encourage riders with a disability to utilize our self-declaration form to have wait-time fees waived.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The 2021 federal lawsuit said that, in 2016, Uber had started charging passengers wait time fees in what soon became a nationwide policy, with extra charges beginning two minutes after the Uber car arrived at the pickup location until the trip began. The DOJ said that “Uber violated the ADA by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who, because of disability, needed more than two minutes to get in an Uber car.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Uber settles lawsuit with DOJ over alleged disability violations

Uber on Monday reached a settlement with the Department of Justice over accusations that the ride share company overcharged passengers with disabilities. The big picture: The Justice Department sued Uber in November, alleging that the company violated the American Disabilities Act by charging "wait time" fees to passengers with disabilities who need more time to get into vehicles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Entrepreneur

Uber Will Pay Over $2 Million to Disabled Riders After Charging Them With Waiting Fees, and It Might Have to Pay Millions More

Uber has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice meaning it will pay over $2 million to disabled riders after it charged them with waiting fees. Uber's waiting time fee policy means if you take longer than two minutes to begin your journey after your car arrives, the company charges you per minute the driver has to wait. The rate varies based on location, according to Uber's help page on the policy.
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Disability#Department Of Justice
Complex

Former Employees Sue Company for Allegedly Firing Them After Not Participating in ‘Cult-Like’ Prayer Meetings

A new lawsuit alleges a North Carolina company retaliated against employees who didn’t participate in “cult-like” Christian prayer meetings, including by allegedly cutting their pay and ultimately firing them. Per NBC News, the religious discrimination suit—filed this week by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—sees two...
LAW
Daily Mail

'We live by faith not fear': Disney is sued by three former workers for religious discrimination after they were sacked for not obeying mask and vaccine rules at the Florida resort

Three former employees are suing Walt Disney World, saying they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious reasons. Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb and Adam Pajer said in the lawsuit filed June 30 the firm discriminated against them by not accommodating their requests to be exempt from the company's mandates requiring the vaccine and facial coverings.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Uber
WashingtonExaminer

Rachel Maddow reveals Merrick Garland memo to DOJ on 'election year sensitivities'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed on Monday a Justice Department memo reaffirming a Trump-era order placing restrictions on investigations into candidates in an election year. The "Election Year Sensitivities" memo to staff, signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and dated May 25, was disclosed amid a heated debate over whether federal prosecutors will seek charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Nancy Pelosi's team responds to uproar over computer chip stock purchase by husband

Nancy Pelosi's office said the House speaker had no prior knowledge of or involvement with any stock transactions after a financial disclosure report showed that her husband, Paul Pelosi, had purchased up to $5 million in stocks for a top semiconductor company days before the Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would benefit the U.S. chip manufacturing industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

SEE IT: Hoover Dam transformer bursts into flames

A transformer caught fire at the base of the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, but the incident did not disrupt power being generated at the facility, and no one was injured. The fire and apparent explosion at the base of the 726-foot-high hydroelectric power generating facility was caught on video by tourists who shared footage of the blaze on social media. The fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the blast and posed no risk to the power grid, according to officials.
ACCIDENTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy