Westchester County 9/11 Related Illnesses Memorial Committee Soliciting Names of those who have died of 9/11 Related Illnesses

Latimer Recognizes the Probation Department in Honor of Pretrial, Probation and Parole Week. Watch the full News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLn_iMO_4tE. In recognition of National Pretrial, Probation and Parole (PPP) Week, which is being celebrated from July 17 through July 23, County Executive George Latimer is honoring the Westchester County Probation Department for their proactive work fighting crime. PPP Week, which originated in 1999, was created as a way to pay tribute to community corrections professionals as an essential part of the justice system. In Westchester County, probation officers oversee thousands of cases and supervise thousands of people who are placed on probation each year, and are primarily responsible for ensuring crimes are not committed again once offenders are released back into the public. PPP Week is one way to thank our probation officers for their commitment to public safety, and keeping our communities safe in Westchester.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO