ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County 9/11 Related Illnesses Memorial Committee Soliciting Names of those who have died of 9/11 Related Illnesses

westchestergov.com
 2 days ago

The Westchester County 9/11 Related Illnesses Memorial Committee is soliciting names of those who have died of 9/11 related illness for the 9/11 Related Illnesses Memorial at Kensico Dam. County Executive George Latimer said: “It is imperative that the lives we lost due to 9/11 related illnesses are not...

www.westchestergov.com

Comments / 0

Related
westchestergov.com

Westchester County Launches Naloxbox Program to Help Fight Opioid Overdoses

Installation of Naloxboxes will Expand Public Access to Narcan, a Lifesaving Resource. Watch the Full News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOcWZ1fYxHY. Quick and easy access to life-saving Narcan when someone is overdosing from an opioid is crucial. To expand public access to Narcan in a life-threatening emergency, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and the Departments of Health, Community Mental Health and Social Services, with support from the Westchester County Opioid Response and Overdose Prevention Initiative (ORI), are partnering with the County housing shelters to provide each with Naloxboxes, secured metal housing units that are mounted to a wall and contain two doses of Narcan nasal spray. Latimer will launch the Naloxbox program from Volunteers of America – Greater New York in Valhalla, the first County shelter to receive and install this lifesaving resource.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestergov.com

County Executive George Latimer Honors the Probation Department for Pretrial, Probation and Parole Week

Latimer Recognizes the Probation Department in Honor of Pretrial, Probation and Parole Week. Watch the full News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLn_iMO_4tE. In recognition of National Pretrial, Probation and Parole (PPP) Week, which is being celebrated from July 17 through July 23, County Executive George Latimer is honoring the Westchester County Probation Department for their proactive work fighting crime. PPP Week, which originated in 1999, was created as a way to pay tribute to community corrections professionals as an essential part of the justice system. In Westchester County, probation officers oversee thousands of cases and supervise thousands of people who are placed on probation each year, and are primarily responsible for ensuring crimes are not committed again once offenders are released back into the public. PPP Week is one way to thank our probation officers for their commitment to public safety, and keeping our communities safe in Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy