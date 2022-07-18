ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space Development Agency announces contracts for hypersonic weapons defense

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAHv7_0gjuEUMw00

The Space Development Agency announced a new agreement with two contractors on Monday to produce satellites that have the ability to defend against hypersonic missiles .

Out of the seven applicants, L3Harris Technologies, located in Melbourne, Florida, and Northrop Grumman Strategic Space Systems, out of Redondo Beach, California, won the contract, which the Department of Defense said has a total possible value of more than $1.3 billion. Each company will build a space segment consisting of two planes, with seven satellites per plane, meaning a total of 28 will be created. They will collect infrared data and help with network communications.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE AS TEHRAN SELLS WEAPONS TO RUSSIA

The Tranche 1 Tracking Layer should be able to identify and track hypersonic weapons and other advanced missiles from their earlier stages of launch to impact.

“The T1 Tracking Layer effort is a critical step toward building the National Defense Space Architecture,” said Derek Tournear, the agency's director. “SDA is confident that selection of the L3 Harris and Northrop Grumman teams provides the best overall solution to accelerate delivery of a low-Earth orbit constellation with wide-field-of-view infrared sensors for a global missile warning and missile tracking capability in Tranche 1, on schedule. I’m pleased to see our industry partners building the marketplace necessary to quickly deliver new space capabilities to the warfighter.”

Various Pentagon officials have spoken out in recent months regarding the Chinese military's superiority on hypersonics.

“China’s moved to deploy hypersonic weapons more aggressively than the United States, definitely. … They have fielded more capabilities than we have, and they have fairly aggressive development programs,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told the House Armed Services Committee in April, while former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten called China's hypersonic military program "stunning” back in the fall.

The Defense Department has successfully conducted two hypersonic missile system tests recently, the Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced last week.

The Air Force said last Wednesday that they successfully conducted Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight-3, while the same day, DARPA announced that it successfully launched an OpFires missile test from a logistics truck as a medium-range missile launcher.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Last summer, China successfully launched a hypersonic missile that surprised governments across the globe.

The Chinese military conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM with a hypersonic glide vehicle last July, and it “demonstrated the greatest distance flown (~40,000 kilometers) and longest flight time (~100+ minutes) of any Chinese land attack weapons system to date,” according to a report titled “Challenges to Security in Space — 2022” from the Defense Intelligence Agency, released in April.

The Pentagon has referred to China as its "pacing challenge."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Defense Contractors#Space Industry#Space Force#The Department Of Defense#L3 Harris
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy