Outfielder Anthony Hall goes to the Yankees in the fourth round

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Major League scouts spent a lot of time at PK Park for good reason. There was a lot of talent on that field and Anthony Hall was definitely among them.

The New York Yankees took notice and drafted the Oregon outfielder in the fourth round, 130th overall, in the 2022 MLB draft Monday morning.

Hall becomes the second Duck to get selected after shortstop Josh Kasevich was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. Like Kasevich, Hall had a breakout season in 2022 as he hit .333 with 14 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

