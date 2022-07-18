ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Outfielder Anthony Hall goes to the Yankees in the fourth round

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Major League scouts spent a lot of time at PK Park for good reason. There was a lot of talent on that field and Anthony Hall was definitely among them.

The New York Yankees took notice and drafted the Oregon outfielder in the fourth round, 130th overall, in the 2022 MLB draft Monday morning.

Hall becomes the second Duck to get selected after shortstop Josh Kasevich was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. Like Kasevich, Hall had a breakout season in 2022 as he hit .333 with 14 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

This is what MLB scouts said about Hall before being drafted.

A left-handed-hitting and throwing outfielder, Hall has the chance to be an impact bat. There’s some definite juice in his swing with plus raw power, especially to the pull side, but he’s shown the ability to hit the ball out the other way, too. His approach got better on the Cape, as he took more pitches and used the whole field more consistently, and that has helped him get to his power more this spring. He crushes fastballs, but he needs to continue to refine his recognition of softer stuff.

