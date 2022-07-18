ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York storm warning sparks alert over ‘life-threatening’ flash floods and sees flights diverted

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 2 days ago
DOZENS of flights have been grounded as a severe weather warning is set to drench the New York area with life-threatening flash floods.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning on Monday afternoon for New York County, Westchester County and New Jersey.

A severe weather warning is in effect across New York and New Jersey Credit: Earthcam
A NY resident took a picture of penny-sized hail Credit: Twitter / Sq517

Major airports across the tri-state area, including John F Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark, temporarily grounded incoming and departing flights due to the upcoming thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in NY said the storm could bring 60mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

"Gusty winds in excess of 40MPH could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. If outdoors seek shelter," warned the NWS.

Just a few minutes into the storm's arrival, northern parts of NYC, including the Bronx, saw 3.5 inches of rain.

Damage from the powerful storm disrupted service on two Metro-North lines.

The storm swept across parts of the Garden State early Monday morning, knocking down a few power lines and dumping an inch of rain in some regions.

Major flooding was reported in Hackensack, Bergen County, Paramus, Fair Lawn and Edgewater.

Fast-rising flood waters swamped at least five cars, police said; however, no injuries were reported.

Video from Edgewater showed rows of vehicles submerged in water.

HEATWAVE INCOMING

The series of storms comes as parts of the east coast are expected to see an extended heatwave for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s every day for the rest of the week, causing dangerously hot conditions.

On Tuesday, temperatures will climb to 93 degrees with a heat index of 96.

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest, with highs of 95 degrees both days.

Millions will be under a heat warning as experts have warned east coasters about the potentially life-threatening conditions outside in the coming days.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US, according to the Weather Channel and knowing about extreme heat-related issues, including cramps and heat stroke, is vital to public health.

pix11.com

Severe weather warnings for NY, NJ as storm rolls in

More wet and windy weather is on tap for New York and New Jersey followed by extreme heat. Downpours flooded streets and thunder rumbled across the New York – New Jersey area on Monday. As the storm continued, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings. Get more below as they roll in.
101.5 WPDH

Waterspout Spotted Over Parts of the Hudson Valley [VIDEOS]

Monday's severe thunderstorms brought torrential rains and flash flooding to areas across the Hudson Valley, as some locations reported several inches of rain in just a few hours. While most parts of the area were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, meteorologists had warned to be on the lookout for possible tornadoes as well. Just last week, an EF1 tornado briefly touched down in Ulster County, causing extensive damage and power outages. Sometimes tornadoes can touch down with little to no advanced warning.
newscentermaine.com

Rare nighttime tornado warning issued in Maine early Tuesday morning

CORNISH, Maine — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday. Just a few minutes later, the storm showed strong rotation, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the same system. The storm was located over Cornish at the time.
103.9 The Breeze

Severe Weather, Possibility for a Tornado in the Cap Region Today

Update 1:21pm: Forensic Weather Consultant and former NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Howard Altshule says the potential for severe storms and a potential tornado has increased:. Monday morning started off with some much needed rain in Albany and the surrounding areas, but that's just the beginning of some nasty weather expected to hit the Capital Region today.
103.9 The Breeze

Is It Legal To Break A Car Window To Rescue A Dog In New York State?

There is an extreme heat warning in most of New York State today. Heat Index Values are expected to be in the 90s and 100s. Governor Hochul issued a warning to residents to make sure they stay safe in the heat. Some people think heat warnings are exaggerations, but heat stroke is real and it can quickly kill people and pets alike. That's why it's important to not only look out for yourself and your family today but also make sure your fur baby is safe.
