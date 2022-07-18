New York storm warning sparks alert over ‘life-threatening’ flash floods and sees flights diverted

DOZENS of flights have been grounded as a severe weather warning is set to drench the New York area with life-threatening flash floods.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning on Monday afternoon for New York County, Westchester County and New Jersey.

A severe weather warning is in effect across New York and New Jersey Credit: Earthcam

A NY resident took a picture of penny-sized hail Credit: Twitter / Sq517

Major airports across the tri-state area, including John F Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark, temporarily grounded incoming and departing flights due to the upcoming thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in NY said the storm could bring 60mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

"Gusty winds in excess of 40MPH could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. If outdoors seek shelter," warned the NWS.

Just a few minutes into the storm's arrival, northern parts of NYC, including the Bronx, saw 3.5 inches of rain.

Damage from the powerful storm disrupted service on two Metro-North lines.

The storm swept across parts of the Garden State early Monday morning, knocking down a few power lines and dumping an inch of rain in some regions.

Major flooding was reported in Hackensack, Bergen County, Paramus, Fair Lawn and Edgewater.

Fast-rising flood waters swamped at least five cars, police said; however, no injuries were reported.

Video from Edgewater showed rows of vehicles submerged in water.

HEATWAVE INCOMING

The series of storms comes as parts of the east coast are expected to see an extended heatwave for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s every day for the rest of the week, causing dangerously hot conditions.

On Tuesday, temperatures will climb to 93 degrees with a heat index of 96.

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest, with highs of 95 degrees both days.

Millions will be under a heat warning as experts have warned east coasters about the potentially life-threatening conditions outside in the coming days.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US, according to the Weather Channel and knowing about extreme heat-related issues, including cramps and heat stroke, is vital to public health.