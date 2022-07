Erin Lindley, Assistant Director of Academy of Utah Celtic F.C., came to Good Things Utah to talk about the advantages of getting your little on the field. Utah Celtic F.C. has been serving the Utah County community for over 25 years. Sports help mold kids and build character, strength and endurance in those formative years. While kids will have a coach and adults to help them Utah Celtic believes the game itself is the best teacher for your child.Founded in 1996, Celtic is the first of its kind and is advantageous for any child including the soccer pro or just someone looking to start. Each session is goal oriented and serves a specific session. Soccer is a fun experience that kids enjoy which Celtic believes helps a child become creative and learn problem solving skills.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO