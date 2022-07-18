ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When, where and who Peoria City soccer plays in the USL League Two playoffs

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
 2 days ago
It didn't take long for Peoria's entry into USL League Two soccer to make a splash.

Peoria City is part of the league's 2022 playoffs after taking second in its division with a 6-3-3 record in its inaugural season. No. 8 seed Peoria City opens play Friday against No. 2 seed Chicago FC United in the Central Conference quarterfinals in Flint, Michigan.

What is Peoria City? Everything you need to know about the city's new soccer team

No. 3 seed South Bend Lions faces No. 7 seed and host Flint City in the other quarterfinal in Flint, with the two winners slated to meet Sunday in the conference semifinals at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.

Peoria City is one of 32 playoff teams overall in the USL 2, seeded No. 8 of eight in the Central Conference after finishing second in the Deep North Division behind defending USL 2 champion Des Moines. Peoria City was moved to the Flint City bracket to avoid a quarterfinal matchup against its division rival.

Meet 'The 309':A new fan club finds its calling in support of Peoria City soccer team

Four other Central Conference teams meet in Des Moines, Iowa, with No. 1 seed Des Moines facing No. 6 Kaw Valley FC and No. 4 Kalamazoo FC facing No. 5 Kings Hammer FC. Those quarterfinal winners also meet Sunday in the conference semis.

Wes Huett is Journal Star sports editor. Email him at whuett@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @WesHuett.

